Kim Hill signs off: 'It’s good to leave before they throw you out'

15 minutes to read
By Russell Baillie

It’s the Friday afternoon before the third-to-last Saturday Morning with Kim Hill. It’s also two days after Hill has become a grandmother for a second time. She is holding the new baby girl as she

