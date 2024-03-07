Parris Goebel was announced last week as the artistic director for this year’s Vogue World: Paris.

As Anna Wintour’s globetrotting style spectacle Vogue World prepares to descend on Paris in June 2024 — following iterations in New York and London — and Condé Nast announces that Kiwi Parris Goebel is attached to the event, the news suggests the choreographer may be stepping further into the Vogue fold.

New Zealand’s most famous choreographer Parris Goebel was announced last week as the artistic director for this year’s Vogue World in Paris.

It follows a successful 2023 for the star; last year Goebel added to her huge list of achievements, choreographing superstar Rihanna’s half-time show at the Superbowl.

The Vogue appointment is another feather in the 32-year-old Kiwi’s cap, and she continues to shine in the worlds of dance, fashion and popular culture.

Vogue global editorial director Anna Wintour announced last week that Vogue World, now in its third annual incarnation, would be in Paris on June 23, 2024.

Last year the event was in London and the year before in New York.

And with the Olympics starting a month later in the City of Light, Wintour described the event as an “opening ceremony”.

Vogue World: Paris will celebrate 100 years of fashion and sport on the famed Place Vendôme, surrounded by haute couture ateliers.

Vogue World 2024 will be a collaboration with youth athletic academies from across France. Each Olympic sport will be paired with a theme representing French fashion from every decade since 1924, the last time Paris hosted the Olympic Games.

The fashion lineup will feature French designers past and present and the event is also expected to feature surprise live performances, details of which will be unveiled on the day of the event.

Goebel dominates as much on the style front as she does as a choreographer, and has made “Best” lists for nearly a decade, whether it has been in magazines, up on billboards, strutting and dancing on the catwalk or being front row at fashion shows — including a very fashion-forward turn when she collecting her first Emmy for Outstanding Choreography for Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Show in 2022.

Currently she is Los Angeles-based but Spy understands Goebel has spent the past few months in Paris and, according to her Instagram, flew home to New Zealand this week.

She also shared the big news with her followers on social media. “Honored to be the Artistic Director for this year’s VOGUE WORLD get ready … ” Goebel wrote on Instagram.

As well as artistic direction, Goebel will choreograph the event, which will be globally broadcast on Vogue’s livestream and directed for the third time by Sam Wrench, who is perhaps best known for his work on Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour film.

So, ahead of the June event, and with Goebel in Vogue with Wintour, will she make the famed editor’s most coveted list on the fashion calendar, the Met Gala?

Considered by many to be “the fashion industry’s Oscars”, and formally called the Costume Institute Gala, the benefit takes place on the first Monday in May at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.

One of the Gala’s most famous and regular guests is Goebel’s frequent collaborator, Rihanna.

Rihanna is one of the gala's most famous and regular guests. Photo / Supplied

The most notable Kiwis to have attended have been Lorde, in both 2016 and 2021, and Taika Waititi, who attended in 2021 and 2023 with wife Rita Ora.

The theme this year is “Garden of Time” as the annual celebration of the Costume Institute’s upcoming exhibition, which, for 2024 is entitled “Sleeping Beauty: Reawakening Fashion”.

Goebel could own the red carpet in a number of options, she had a Cinderella moment with a pink feathered gown for the Emmy’s in 2022; in 2016 she slayed at the VMA awards, and her work with Nike and The Parris Goebel x Nike Dunk Low campaigns have seen a true reflection of Goebel’s avant-garde fashion.

If she does get the invite, Goebel will know how to steal the red-carpet spotlight.