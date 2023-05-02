Anna Wintour and Bill Nighy attend the 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty. Photo / Getty Images

Vogue editor and Met Ball organiser Anna Wintour has seemingly confirmed her long-suspected romance with actor Bill Nighy on the (not so) red carpet.

Arriving arm-in-arm, Wintour and Nighy both 73, sparked dating rumours in 2021 when they were spotted at a few romantic dinners together in Italy. The British pair were also seen looking cosy in New York last December at a screening of Nighy’s recent film Living.

Now, they seem to have confirmed romance speculations by arriving at the Met Gala red carpet side-by-side, according to the Daily Mail.

Wintour, who has been hosting the star-studded event for 30 years, wore a multicoloured, pastel Chanel coat that dazzled with silver, gold and purple swirl-like embellishments over a white, silky couture dress and strappy heels.

Nighy donned a classic, black suit and looked stoic while holding his fashion icon beau.

Wintour and Nighy have been well-acquainted for years, being seen together at fashion shows, theatres and restaurants since 2015.

Bill Nighy and Anna Wintour reportedly became close following Anna's split from her partner 16 years, Shelby Bryan, in October 2020. Photo / Getty Images

They first sparked romance rumours in 2021, when they were seen on dates in Rome, Italy.

On one occasion, the pair were seen wrapping their arms around each other before sitting down to enjoy an al-fresco meal. And during another dinner, Bill was photographed gifting Anna roses.

Wintour and Nighy reportedly became close after Anna’s highly publicised split from Shelby Bryan, whom the Vogue titan dated for 16 years until October 2020.

On the other hand, Nighy’s last relationship was with actress Diana Quick, whom he dated from 1980 to 2008, and with whom he had his daughter, Mary Nighy, in 1984.

This year’s Met Gala theme is an ode to the late Karl Lagerfeld with guests being asked to dress in honour of the designer.







