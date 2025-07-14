Will Sharpe and Megan Stalter star in Too Much, a new show by Lena Dunham for Netflix. Photo / Netflix

There’s a moment in Too Much, Lena Dunham’s new Netflix comedy starring Megan Stalter, in which Stalter’s character, Jessica – a brash American Anglophile navigating life in England, which isn’t what she expected – goes on a metafictional rom-com rant. “I wanted to be in bed with Hugh Grant from the British Jones’s Diaries,” she yells at Felix (Will Sharpe), the charming, floppy-haired but feckless indie musician she falls in with shortly after arriving in London. “Did you say ‘British Jones?’” he says. (“She’s British!” Jessica retorts.)

It is, in context, a weirdly great joke; that slip from Bridget to British is one of the show’s many silly-smart acknowledgments of its predecessors, and one of many send-ups of how powerfully rom-coms have shaped expectations about life and love – and trained people to classify each other as “the mistake” or the “happy ending”. (Here, Jessica and Felix are fighting about a party but also over her fear that whatever they have doesn’t quite fit the rom-com definition of what love is supposed to be.)

Jessica is in many respects a Bridget Jones figure: unpolished but hopeful, hardworking, lustful and sad, she’s recovering from a bad relationship with Zev (Michael Zegen of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, who seems doomed to play bad first loves). She even has a diary of sorts. Here, that takes the form of a series of videos haranguing Zev’s new girlfriend, Wendy (Emily Ratajkowski), an influencer whose posts Jessica obsessively monitors even as she tries to start a new life.

In genre terms, Jessica isn’t just our hero. She’s also the crazy ex obsessing over Wendy’s perfect, filtered representation of her camera-perfect life. Her own adventures as an expat are, by contrast, amusingly anti-cinematic. The camera revels in London’s degraded cosmopolitan charm, and the result sometimes feels like a pointed retort to Lily Collins’ perky Emily in Netflix’s Emily in Paris, to whom everything flows too easily in a magical city that lives up to its dreamy promises. Nothing about Too Much is idealised. Jessica’s flat is depressing and not in a bohemian, artistic way. (Though it’s interesting, as a viewer, to notice oneself warming to it over the course of the series.) Jessica does, like Emily, have a gorgeous French rival (played by the inimitable Adèle Exarchopoulos), but even she is filmed in a way that makes her look, for lack of a better word, real. That she has visible pores and stray hairs makes her that much more threatening.

Dunham has described Too Much as an homage to the rom-coms she grew up watching; episode titles include Nonsense and Sensibility, Pity Woman and Notting Kill. But Dunham – whose extraordinary HBO show Girls became a lightning rod for a variety of cultural arguments when it aired back in 2012 – has always been an innovator, and her intervention here is to begin approximately where the conventional rom-com ends.