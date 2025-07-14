Advertisement
‘Too Much’: Lena Dunham’s new comedy explores love beyond rom-com clichés

By Lili Loofbourow
Washington Post·
6 mins to read

Will Sharpe and Megan Stalter star in Too Much, a new show by Lena Dunham for Netflix. Photo / Netflix

There’s a moment in Too Much, Lena Dunham’s new Netflix comedy starring Megan Stalter, in which Stalter’s character, Jessica – a brash American Anglophile navigating life in England, which isn’t what she expected – goes on a metafictional rom-com rant. “I wanted to be in bed with Hugh Grant from

