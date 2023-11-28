Taylor Swift arrives at the world premiere of the concert film "Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour" on Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2023, at AMC The Grove 14 in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

While most people typically receive gifts on their birthdays, Taylor Swift is a bird of a different feather, giving her fans a little present come December 13.

The Anti-hero songstress announced on X - formerly Twitter - today that she would be giving the gift of her Eras Tour to watch in the comfort of your home.

“Hi!”, the post started. “Well, so, basically I have a birthday coming up and I was thinking a fun way to celebrate the year we’ve had together would be to make The Eras Tour concert film available for you to watch at home!

“Very happy to be able to tell you that the extended version of the film including Wildest Dreams, The Archer and Long Live will be available to rent on demand in the US, Canada & additional countries to be announced soon starting on … you guessed it, December 13″, the pop sensation shared.

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour hit movie screens on October 13 and was well-received by Swifties and musical aficionados alike.

Just as tickets went on sale for the movie experience, cinema websites across the United States immediately crashed. Swifties booked US$30 million (NZ$50m) in advance tickets (smashing the previous record of US$16 million set by Marvel’s Avengers), and this was before the film even hit screens, reports the Telegraph.

According to AMC, Swift’s big reputation continued to bring in the big bucks at the box office.

The film brought in US$92.8 million in ticket sales over its three-day debut period and Thursday night previews, making it the fifth-biggest opening of any theatrical release this year.

The film follows Greta Gerwig’s hugely successful Barbie movie, The Super Mario Bros. Movie, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and beats out Oppenheimer, which opened in tandem with Barbie.

The movie documents the hugely successful Eras Tour, which is tipped to become the highest-grossing tour of all time and is expected to bring in US$2.2 billion from ticket sales in North America alone.

Taylor Swift performs onstage during "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour" at Soldier Field on June 02, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois. Photo / Getty Images

The record-breaking tour has reportedly even given America’s economy a boost, with Bloomberg reporting Swift’s 53 concerts throughout 2023 are thought to have added US$4.3 billion to the national GDP.

In tow with 10 albums, the world tour has catapulted the Love Story singer to billionaire status. Last month, it was reported that Swift’s net worth was estimated to be US$1.1b. .

