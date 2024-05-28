Red Carpet Rewind: Greta Gerwig’s Greatest Looks

From indie ingenue to the Barbie juggernaut and jury president at Cannes, we consider Greta Gerwig’s style evolution, diving into the archives.

Not many directors can meld savvy with cool in a way that feels authentic, but Greta Gerwig manages. A pivotal figure for multiple generations, she knows how to use fashion as a tool for creative expression and communicating a message. She cut her teeth in Hollywood as an actor, with roles in Frances Ha and Mistress America, before transitional to directing with Little Woman and Lady Bird, earning Academy Award nominations and industry acclaim.

And then, of course, there was Barbie. A visual feast with fashion at the core of the movie and a promotional tour notable for its style, with the cast — Gerwig included — wearing on-theme looks for red-carpet appearances and press conferences. A standard-setting strategy that maximises coverage, it has been adopted by other films, including Dune and Challengers (both star Zendaya, another influential method dresser) and Margot Robbie’s wardrobe was detailed in a book that accompanied Gerwig’s film.

Gerwig’s career trajectory saw her land the position of jury president at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival and she was a highly visible figure at the famous event. The myriad events and the festival’s traditional dress codes called for a wardrobe befitting the occasion.

As the jury president, there was a little leeway. “We can either follow some sort of rules or just do what we want,” her stylist Karla Welch told Vogue recently. “We’re sort of doing both.”

The result was a series of striking looks that acknowledged the tone of the festival and Gerwig’s professional pedigree, without dulling her sense of self. And now seemed like an apt time to consider her approach to carpet style.

From her glamorous Cannes looks to early 2000s appearances in Prada, we take a look back at some of Gerwig’s best looks.

2024

May 2, Cannes

Styled by Karla Welch, Greta Gerwig wears Balenciaga haute couture. Advertisement Advertise with NZME.

Greta Gerwig attends the L'Amour Ouf event at the Cannes Film Festival. Photo / Getty Images

May 20, Cannes

Gerwig poses for photographers wearing a custom Prada gown and Chopard jewellery.

Greta Gerwig attends the premiere of The Shrouds at the Cannes Film Festival. Photo / AP

May 14, Cannes

Gerwig wears Saint Laurent and Chopard jewellery.

Jury president Greta Gerwig attends the opening ceremony of the Cannes Film Festival. Photo / AP

May 14, Cannes

Attending a photocall for the Cannes jury, Gerwig wears a dress from Maison Margiela by John Galliano with Chopard jewellery.

Greta Gerwig, jury president, attends a jury photocall at the Cannes Film Festival. Photo / AP Advertisement Advertise with NZME.

May 6, New York

Gerwig attends the 2024 Met Gala wearing Chloe.

Greta Gerwig attends the 2024 Met Gala. Photo / AP

March 10, Los Angeles

Attending Vanity Fair’s famous Oscar After Party in Beverly Hills, Gerwig wears a Saint Laurent suit with Boucheron jewellery and Aquazzura shoes.

Greta Gerwig on the red carpet at Vanity Fair's Academy Awards party. Photo / AP

March 10, Los Angeles

In Gucci and Boucheron jewellery for the Oscars.

Greta Gerwig attends the 96th Academy Awards. Photo / AP

January 14, Los Angeles

Gerwig attends the Critics Choice Awards wearing an ensemble from British designer Molly Goddard with Jimmy Choo shoes.

Greta Gerwig attends the 29th Critics Choice Awards in Santa Monica. Photo / AP

January 12, Los Angeles

For the 2024 American Film Institute Awards she chose a Moschino skirt suit, paired with Jimmy Choo heels and jewellery from Cast.

Greta Gerwig attends the American Film Institute Awards in Beverley Hills. Photo / AP

2023

July 12, London

Sparkling on the pink carpet at the British premiere of Barbie in London wearing an Erdem embellished gown.

Greta Gerwig attends the British premiere of Barbie. Photo / AP

2022

October 6, London

Gerwig attends the British premiere of White Noise during the London Film Festival.

Greta Gerwig on the red carpet at the 2022 London Film Festival. Photo / AP

2020

January 28, Los Angeles

Dressed in Gucci, Gerwig attends a luncheon at the Loews Hotel in Los Angeles for Oscar nominees.

Greta Gerwig attends the 92nd Academy Awards Nominees Luncheon. Photo / AP

2019

December 10, New York

At the premiere of Little Women in New York at the Museum of Modern Art, wearing Oscar de la Renta.

Greta Gerwig attends the premiere of Little Women. Photo / AP

2018

May 8, New York

Dressed by The Row, Gerwig attends the Met Gala for Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination exhibition at The Metropolitan Museum of Art.

Greta Gerwig arrives at the 2018 Met Gala. Photo / AP

March 4, Los Angeles

Gerwig attends the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party in Beverly Hills wearing Dior.

Greta Gerwig attends the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party. Photo / AP

2017

November 11, Los Angeles

Gerwig attends the Governors Awards wearing The Row.

Greta Gerwig arrives at the ninth annual Governors Awards. Photo / AP

2013

June 3, New York

Greta attends the CFDA (Council of Fashion Designers of America) Fashion Awards wearing a Band of Outsiders suit, a Roger Vivier bag and Christian Louboutin shoes.

Greta Gerwig attends the 2013 CFDA Fashion Awards. Photo / AP

2011

September 13, Toronto

Donning a pleated wool Prada dress and shoes (from the Italian brand’s autumn-winter 2011 collection), Gerwig attends an event in Canada.

Greta Gerwig attends the 2011 Toronto International Film Festival. Photo / Getty Images

September 10, Venice

Another Prada ensemble from the same collection made an appearance in Italy.

Greta Gerwig attends a photocall for Damsels In Distress at the 68th Venice Film Festival at Palazzo del Cinema. Photo / Getty Images

2010

July 14, New York

Attending a Prada event in New York City, outfitted by the brand in a camouflage print dress (a pattern it revisits regularly) that Gerwig told Interview was “military Betty Draper”.

Greta Gerwig attends a Prada eyewear launch at Joe's Pub in New York City. Photo / Getty Images

March 18, Los Angeles

Attending the Hollywood premiere of Greenberg, Gerwig wears an of-the-era satin shift dress with peep-toe pumps.

Greta Gerwig attends the Greenberg Los Angeles premiere at ArcLight Cinemas on March 18, 2010 in Hollywood, California. Photo / Getty Images

February 14, Berlin

Gerwig walks the red carpet at the premiere of Noah Baumbach’s Greenberg — she co-starred with Ben Stiller — at the 60th Berlin International Film Festival.

Greta Gerwig attends the Greenberg Premiere during day four of the 60th Berlin International Film Festival at the Berlinale Palast on February 14, 2010 in Germany. Photo / Getty Images

More star style

A coterie of famous faces whose personal style we love.

Style File: Zendaya’s most iconic fashion moments. The Dune, Challengers and Euphoria actor works strategically with stylist Law Roach, using fashion to yield star power.

Style file: Emma Corrin. The British actor’s best fashion moments.

Jeff Goldblum, from Prada to Jurassic Park. Why we love his eclectic wardrobe.