Red Carpet Rewind: Greta Gerwig’s Greatest Looks

From indie ingenue to the Barbie juggernaut and jury president at Cannes, we consider Greta Gerwig’s style evolution, diving into the archives.
Not many directors can meld savvy with cool in a way that feels authentic, but Greta Gerwig manages. A pivotal figure for multiple generations, she knows how to use fashion as a tool for creative expression and communicating a message. She cut her teeth in Hollywood as an actor, with roles in Frances Ha and Mistress America, before transitional to directing with Little Woman and Lady Bird, earning Academy Award nominations and industry acclaim.
And then, of course, there was Barbie. A visual feast with fashion at the core of the movie and a promotional tour notable for its style, with the cast — Gerwig included — wearing on-theme looks for red-carpet appearances and press conferences. A standard-setting strategy that maximises coverage, it has been adopted by other films, including Dune and Challengers (both star Zendaya, another influential method dresser) and Margot Robbie’s wardrobe was detailed in a book that accompanied Gerwig’s film.
Gerwig’s career trajectory saw her land the position of jury president at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival and she was a highly visible figure at the famous event. The myriad events and the festival’s traditional dress codes called for a wardrobe befitting the occasion.
As the jury president, there was a little leeway. “We can either follow some sort of rules or just do what we want,” her stylist Karla Welch told Vogue recently. “We’re sort of doing both.”
The result was a series of striking looks that acknowledged the tone of the festival and Gerwig’s professional pedigree, without dulling her sense of self. And now seemed like an apt time to consider her approach to carpet style.
From her glamorous Cannes looks to early 2000s appearances in Prada, we take a look back at some of Gerwig’s best looks.
2024
May 2, Cannes
Styled by Karla Welch, Greta Gerwig wears Balenciaga haute couture.
May 20, Cannes
Gerwig poses for photographers wearing a custom Prada gown and Chopard jewellery.
May 14, Cannes
Gerwig wears Saint Laurent and Chopard jewellery.
May 14, Cannes
Attending a photocall for the Cannes jury, Gerwig wears a dress from Maison Margiela by John Galliano with Chopard jewellery.
May 6, New York
Gerwig attends the 2024 Met Gala wearing Chloe.
March 10, Los Angeles
Attending Vanity Fair’s famous Oscar After Party in Beverly Hills, Gerwig wears a Saint Laurent suit with Boucheron jewellery and Aquazzura shoes.
March 10, Los Angeles
In Gucci and Boucheron jewellery for the Oscars.
January 14, Los Angeles
Gerwig attends the Critics Choice Awards wearing an ensemble from British designer Molly Goddard with Jimmy Choo shoes.
January 12, Los Angeles
For the 2024 American Film Institute Awards she chose a Moschino skirt suit, paired with Jimmy Choo heels and jewellery from Cast.
2023
July 12, London
Sparkling on the pink carpet at the British premiere of Barbie in London wearing an Erdem embellished gown.
2022
October 6, London
Gerwig attends the British premiere of White Noise during the London Film Festival.
2020
January 28, Los Angeles
Dressed in Gucci, Gerwig attends a luncheon at the Loews Hotel in Los Angeles for Oscar nominees.
2019
December 10, New York
At the premiere of Little Women in New York at the Museum of Modern Art, wearing Oscar de la Renta.
2018
May 8, New York
Dressed by The Row, Gerwig attends the Met Gala for Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination exhibition at The Metropolitan Museum of Art.
March 4, Los Angeles
Gerwig attends the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party in Beverly Hills wearing Dior.
2017
November 11, Los Angeles
Gerwig attends the Governors Awards wearing The Row.
2013
June 3, New York
Greta attends the CFDA (Council of Fashion Designers of America) Fashion Awards wearing a Band of Outsiders suit, a Roger Vivier bag and Christian Louboutin shoes.
2011
September 13, Toronto
Donning a pleated wool Prada dress and shoes (from the Italian brand’s autumn-winter 2011 collection), Gerwig attends an event in Canada.
September 10, Venice
Another Prada ensemble from the same collection made an appearance in Italy.
2010
July 14, New York
Attending a Prada event in New York City, outfitted by the brand in a camouflage print dress (a pattern it revisits regularly) that Gerwig told Interview was “military Betty Draper”.
March 18, Los Angeles
Attending the Hollywood premiere of Greenberg, Gerwig wears an of-the-era satin shift dress with peep-toe pumps.
February 14, Berlin
Gerwig walks the red carpet at the premiere of Noah Baumbach’s Greenberg — she co-starred with Ben Stiller — at the 60th Berlin International Film Festival.
