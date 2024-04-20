Style File: Zendaya’s Most Iconic Fashion Moments

The Dune, Challengers and Euphoria actor works strategically with stylist Law Roach, using fashion to yield star power.

One of the most significant red carpet stars in recent years — no mean feat — Zendaya works closely with Law Roach, and is understood to now be the stylist’s only client. Between the two of them, they use fashion as a tool for her career, while clearly finding joy and creative expression in the medium.

They have been working together since Zendaya was 14, when she wasn’t as well-versed in fashion as now nor had access to designer clothes.

“Nobody wanted to dress her when she wasn’t known, so I would put her in things that other people had already worn,” Roach told the Guardian, a tactic that secured her comparative media placements.

The evolution of Zendaya’s look, and the work behind it, has always been a point of discussion, and both have been transparent about the time and effort required.

Talking to US Vogue for her recent cover story, Zendaya explained her public persona is a character. “I have to buy that this woman exists, or that this fantasy exists.” She and Roach are collaborative, he explains in the article. “What she allows me to do is to come up with the big story, the big idea, and she takes that and she whittles it down a bit.”

Their current red-carpet strategy often aligns with Zendaya’s current project; when promoting her movies, outfits are chosen that reference the film’s narrative, themes or aesthetic.

For Dune and Dune: Part Two, this meant a deployment of science-fiction tropes and avant-garde design — one effort, the famous cyborgian Thierry Mugler look from 1995, made headlines and social media noise — while more recently Challengers has meant sporty outfits and tennis whites. This approach is gaining traction with others in the industry, and the Dune sequel’s promotional trail saw Zendaya’s co-stars following suit.

Archival pieces are a common choice — 2002 Atelier Versace, 1999 Givenchy designed by Alexander McQueen, 1993 Prada — and communicate an understanding of fashion history, as well as exclusivity and access that give Zendaya a leg up in the competitive industry of celebrity and fashion.

Leveraged beyond the red carpet, the actor has cultivated relationships and ambassadorships with a coterie of luxury brands, including Louis Vuitton and Bulgari, as well as Lancôme. Advertisement Advertise with NZME.

Their strategy is a smart one, and it’s working.

In an era when celebrity images proliferate and red-carpet fashion has become overly sanitised and commercial, Zendaya manages to break through the noise and command attention. And, come May, she will co-chair fashion’s biggest night: the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute Gala.

These are some of her best fashion moments.

2024

April 10, London

Zendaya attends the UK premiere of Challengers wearing custom Thom Browne with Bulgari jewellery.

Zendaya attends the premiere of Challengers in London. Photo / AP

February 15, London

Zendaya attends the world premiere of Dune: Part Two in London wearing Mugler fall/winter 1995 couture and Bulgari jewellery.

Zendaya attends the world premiere of Dune: Part Two in London. Photo / AP Advertisement Advertise with NZME.

2023

April 1, Mumbai

Zendaya attends the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre function in Mumbai India wearing Rahul Mishra and Bulgari jewellery.

Zendaya attends the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre function in Mumbai. Photo / AP

February 26, Los Angeles

Zendaya attends the 29th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles wearing custom Valentino and Bulgari jewellery.

Zendaya attends the 29th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles. Photo / AP

2022

March 27, Los Angeles

Zendaya attends the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverley Hills wearing Sportmax and Bulgari jewellery.

Zendaya attends the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverley Hills. Photo / AP

2021

November 10, New York

Zendaya attends the CFDA Fashion Awards in NYC wearing custom Vera Wang and Bulgari jewellery.

Zendaya attends the CFDA Fashion Awards in NYC. Photo / AP

October 18, London

Zendaya attends the UK premiere of Dune in London wearing Rick Owens and Bulgari jewellery.

Zendaya attends the UK premiere of Dune in London. Photo / AP

September 6, Paris

Zendaya attends the Dune photocall in Paris, wearing Alaïa.

Zendaya attends the Dune photocall in Paris. Photo / Getty Images

September 3, Venice

Zendaya attends the 78th edition of the Venice Film Festival in Italy wearing Balmain and Bulgari jewellery.

Zendaya attends the 78th edition of the Venice Film Festival in Italy. Photo / AP

April 25, Los Angeles

Zendaya attends the 93rd Academy Awards wearing custom Valentino and Bulgari jewellery.

Zendaya attends the 93rd Academy Awards. Photo / AP

2020

September 21, At Home

A sign of the times, during the pandemic Zendaya dressed for the 72nd Emmy Awards telecast wearing custom Armani and Bulgari jewellery.

2019

September 22, Los Angeles

Zendaya attends the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles wearing a custom Vera Wang dress, Brian Attwood heels and Cartier jewellery.

Zendaya attends the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles. Photo / AP

May 6, New York

Zendaya attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of Camp: Notes on Fashion in NYC wearing custom Tommy Hilfiger.

Zendaya attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of Camp: Notes on Fashion in NYC. Photo / AP

2017

May 1, New York

Zendaya attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garçons: Art of the In-Between exhibition in NYC wearing Dolce & Gabbana.

Zendaya attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garçons: Art of the In-Between exhibition in NYC. Photo / AP

2016

May 3, New York

Zendaya attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit Gala, celebrating the opening of Manus x Machina: Fashion in an Age of Technology in NYC wearing Michael Kors.

Zendaya attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit Gala, celebrating the opening of Manus x Machina: Fashion in an Age of Technology in NYC. Photo / AP

2015

February 22, Los Angeles

Zendaya attends the 87th Academy Awards in Los Angeles wearing Vivienne Westwood.

Zendaya attends the 87th Academy Awards in Los Angeles. Photo / AP

More star style

A coterie of famous faces whose personal style we love.

Style file: Emma Corrin. The British actor’s best fashion moments.

Jeff Goldblum, from Prada to Jurassic Park. Why we love his eclectic wardrobe.

Miss Piggy’s timeless glamour. The enduring elegance of one of the world’s biggest divas.