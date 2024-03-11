The Viva team lend their definitive analysis to the looks they loved the most.

Mustering creative energy at this point in the award season circuit is a challenge for the celebrities and people propping them up on the red carpet, which includes a gaggle of agents, stylists, hair and makeup artists, minders, designers, jewellers, coffee runners, etcetera, etcetera.

So it’s unsurprising that simplicity made its way onto the red carpet at the 96th Academy Awards today as stars kept things fairly well-balanced.

We see this in the classically groomed hair on display, some going further with the low-maintenance appeal of a scraped back bun or tidy bobs, as in the case of America Ferrera and Carey Mulligan. Even the men were somewhat simple, replacing some of their more avant-garde looks during campaign season with tidy double-breasted tuxedos and subtle brooches. Zendaya’s onslaught of Fashion! this past month (the iconic Mugler robot suit worn to the Dune: Part Two premiere generated $US13.3 million in media impact value for the brand, according to WWD) was book-ended today by a fairly safe look: a sparkly gown with nice hair.

While some of the world’s leading haute jewellery brands were well-represented, perhaps the most interesting accessory on the red carpet was the inclusion of red pins, worn by several famous faces in solidarity with the call for a ceasefire in Gaza. Representing the alignment with Artist4Ceasefire, a collective from the entertainment industry who signed an open letter to President Biden in support of a ceasefire, the pins were worn by the likes of film-maker and screenwriter Ava DuVernay, Billie Eilish and actors Riz Ahmed and Mark Ruffalo.

As Dan Ahwa and Julia Gessler observe below, these looks were the ones we loved the most for their sense of thoughtfulness. Some were more exciting than others, but all served a mood of sensible sensibility.

Sandra Hüller attends the 96th Annual Academy Awards in Hollywood, California. Photo / Getty Images

Sandra Hüller

The German actor has had a strong start to the year with her two recent films, Jonathan Glazer’s Holocaust drama The Zone of Interest and Justine Triet’s legal drama Anatomy of a Fall, doing the awards circuit rounds. Sandra was nominated for Best Actress for Anatomy of a Fall, a role in which she has already won several European awards, including Best Actress at the César Awards. For the occasion, this striking black custom Schiaparelli gown is a strong, sharp shape, accented by a Cartier necklace. It’s the kind of “serious actress” look we’ve come to expect from the likes of Cate Blanchet and Meryl Streep, so it’s good to see a new contender for that cerebral red carpet crowd. — Dan Ahwa

Carey Mulligan attends the 96th Annual Academy Awards in Hollywood, California. Photo / AP Advertisement Advertise with NZME.

Carey Mulligan

With this sweetheart Balenciaga neckline and floor-polishing tulle skirt that puffed out at the knees, Carey Mulligan is schooling us in a few things: mermaid gowns are not intrinsically wearable but excellent when you want high-octane drama; match your scallops with your opera gloves. — Julia Gessler

Michelle Yeoh attends the 96th Annual Academy Awards in Hollywood, California. Photo / Getty Images

Michelle Yeoh

Let’s hear it for the opera gloves. The Everything Everywhere All At Once Oscar winner and avid watch collector knows how to serve an opulent look, opting on this occasion for a two-tone Balenciaga gown with shimmering paillettes. It’s a great choice for a red carpet when you’re being photographed from all angles. — DA

Da'Vine Joy Randolph attends the 96th Annual Academy Awards in Hollywood, California. Photo / WireImage

Da’Vine Joy Randolph

Rounding off her highly successful awards campaign, Da’Vine picked up her gong for best supporting actress in The Holdovers wearing something that looked like it was plucked out of the Dreamgirls costume department — in the best way possible. The OTT Louis Vuitton ensemble in baby blue is a glamorous nod to Da’Vine’s consistent and unapologetic eye for fabulosity. — DA

Greta Lee attends the 96th Annual Academy Awards in Hollywood, California. Photo / AP

Greta Lee Advertisement Advertise with NZME.

Greta Lee has that elusive ability to wear clothes that aren’t easy and make them look like they are (think a blood-orange dress that inspired a meme, and a silk organdy confection that didn’t). The Past Lives actor, who has been tapping stylist-to-the-stars Danielle Goldberg, opted for a not-so-classic little black dress from seeming current brand favourite Loewe. Strips of white fabric that could take off in the wind draped from her neck to her hips like an over-the-shoulder shawl. Silky and sensual. — JG

Andrea Riseborough attends the 96th Annual Academy Awards in Hollywood, California. Photo / AP

Andrea Riseborough

The British actor brings a sense of European avant-garde to the occasion, eschewing the fallback of old Hollywood glamour for something a little more surprising, and a little more contemporary. This tartan print Loewe autumn/winter 2024 look is supported by some very slick styling — artful jewellery (the one earring look is a great balance here), along with a minimalist beauty look that lets the magnified tartan print of the dress make a considerable impact. — DA

Celine Song attends the 96th Annual Academy Awards in Hollywood, California. Photo / Getty Images

Celine Song

Nominated for best original screenplay for Past Lives, the director and playwright’s Loewe look requires a zoom tool if only to appreciate the finer details — a mix of fabrics in navy and black for the skirt, a subtle peek of a Cartier tennis necklace underneath the collar and a gold elephant brooch. Plus, how great are those rounded loafers? — DA

America Ferrera attends the 96th Annual Academy Awards in Hollywood, California. Photo / AP

America Ferrara

It has been over a year of candy Mattel pink, which meant it was only necessary that one of our dedicated Barbie girls shone for the occasion in liquid Atelier Versace, a shimmering custom gown in the ubiquitous doll’s unmistakable signature. Where statement sequins go, statement rocks follow — America Ferrera finished this ensemble with a diamond Pomellato necklace studded with red rubellites. — JG

Ke Huy Quan attends the 96th Annual Academy Awards in Hollywood, California. Photo / Getty Images

Ke Huy Quan

The Oscar winner has worked with one of Hollywood’s key menswear stylists Chloe Keiko Takayanagi on a strong look for the night — a Giorgio Armani double-breasted tuxedo with a very subtle pattern on the dinner blazer. What makes this feel interesting is, of course, the addition of an art-deco pin and a pair of tinted glasses which are a signature part of his overall look. — DA

Emma Stone attends the 96th Annual Academy Awards in Hollywood, California. Photo / AP

Emma Stone

Few people can wear something inspired by an oyster shell this well, but Emma Stone’s peplum Louis Vuitton dress, which boasted a tulip bustier and suffered a minor malfunction when it split as the actor was accepting her Oscar for best actress for the wildly well-costumed Poor Things, was embossed and beautiful. — JG

Dwayne Wade and Gabrielle Union attend the 96th Annual Academy Awards in Hollywood, California. Photo / AP

Dwayne Wade and Gabrielle Union

The power couple prove that it pays to complement each other when you come in a pair, sharing their red-carpet moment in looks that support one another — Dwayne in a slick double-breasted Atelier Versace tux and Gabrielle in a unique combination of a Carolina Herrera pre-fall 2024 mini dress worn over a maxi dress made from the same fabric, along with Stuart Weitzman shoes, and Tiffany & Co. jewellery. At first glance I thought this look might be Chanel, so it’s a surprising twist to see something slightly more streamlined from Herrera creative director Wes Gordon. The united colours of silver, black and cream make a great combination. — DA

Emily Blunt attends the 96th Annual Academy Awards in Hollywood, California. Photo / AP

Emily Blunt

Possibly one of the most-raised wardrobe questions was whether Emily Blunt’s straps were supposed to be floating above her, seemingly refusing to touch her shoulders. The answer is yes, they were, according to Schiaparelli, the brand that also bedazzled this nude gown with an outline of men’s boxer shorts, like it was demarcating a crime scene. Except this wasn’t one, but rather a fun, glittering dress for an actor who was nominated for a very serious character, namely, Kitty Oppenheimer. — JG

Zendaya attends the 96th Annual Academy Awards in Hollywood, California. Photo / Getty Images

Zendaya

Another Zendaya x Law Roach special, this time a fairly safe choice from the duo. The Armani Privé gown, with its sequin palm trees, has a kitschiness that provides a welcome dose of fun to an otherwise serious red carpet. The Bulgari ambassador naturally complements it with jewels from the Italian fine jewellery brand. — DA

More fashion from the red carpet

Awards season’s major style players — and the looks we loved the most.

The coolest, chicest looks at the 2024 SAG Awards. This year’s SAG Awards saw a parade of not overly complicated, mostly chic looks.

The stylist behind Olivia Colman’s high-fashion bravado. The Oscar-winning actor has become a fashion fixture. Who’s behind Olivia Colman’s wardrobe?

The most theatrical, most powerful looks from Baftas 2024. At this year’s Baftas, the stars descended upon London in an assortment of dramatic looks that shouted: “I’m a serious actor!”