Stars delivered dynamic duos and celebrity statements on the fashion front this week.

From Los Angeles to London, the celebrity schedule was jam-packed this week, brimming with end-of-year accolades galas and opportunities to dress up. Dress codes called for effort, with lots of stars turning to tailored looks — Emma Corrin, Lewis Hamilton — and cinematic flourishes from the likes of Jennifer Lopez and Lupita Nyong’o. Black and white was a popular songsheet, and our overarching tune for this red-carpet dispatch.

Jodie Turner-Smith

Are crinolines back? Turner-Smith certainly makes a case for the matter with this magnificent gown by design maestro Christopher John Rogers. Texture and shape are the focus here with the black fabric — love the taffeta — and the button detailing gives it an undone quality that dials down costume notes; and, of course, the Bulgari Serpenti necklace pops. Styled by Wayman Deon and Micah McDonald, the actor is at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures’ Third Annual Gala.

Emma Corrin arriving at the premiere for 'The Crown' season 6 finale, in London. Photo / AP

Emma Corrin

The Crown’s Finale Celebration event in London served up a very meta, very referential red carpet, with stars like Emma Corrin referencing Royal fashion canon. The actor’s Miu Miu outfit (styled by Harry Lambert) draws a direct line to one of my favourite Princess Diana looks: the striking Jasper Conran suit and bowtie that she wore in Florence in 1985. Cool then, Cool now. Chef’s kiss.

Jennifer Lopez attends the ELLE Women in Hollywood celebration in Los Angeles. Photo / AP

Jennifer Lopez

Some unexpected futurism from JLo at the Elle Women in Hollywood event this week, but it worked well. The hair and makeup are perfect for the sculptural breastplate by Grace Ling, and the earrings — Orlov — add nicely to the organic sci-fi vibe.

Lewis Hamilton and Grace Wales Bonner attend the British Fashion Awards.

Lewis Hamilton and Grace Wales Bonner

Two leaders in their fields; champion Formula 1 star Lewis Hamilton was the special guest of fashion designer Grace Wales Bonner, and both look sensational in sophisticated looks from Wales Bonner. Hamilton is wearing bespoke tailoring from the spring/summer 2024 collection and a brooch from the brand’s archive.

Taylor Swift in Manhattan, New York City. Photo / Getty Images

Taylor Swift

Uptown girl! Fabulous coat on Taylor Swift this week, who was named Time’s Person of the Year. Generous in size and made from a heritage-y tweed, its masculine energy is balanced with a matching miniskirt; both are by Stella McCartney. It’s a good look on her, strong and classic, with a maturity that feels fitting for the significance of end-of-year accolades.

Michaela Coel and Pamela Anderson backstage at the British Fashion Awards. Photo / Eeva Rinne

Michaela Coel and Pamela Anderson

Two visions in ivory, the actors are backstage at the British Fashion Awards, wearing Ferragamo and Victoria Beckham respectively. Coel was honoured with the Leader of Change, presented by Pamela Anderson.

Actor Greta Lee poses at the 2023 Women in Film Honors in Los Angeles. Photo / AP

Greta Lee

A red carpet favourite of mine, Greta Lee consistently delivers, taking risks but never looking overwrought. Case in point, this Prada look in Los Angeles. Serious and silly by equal measures, the slicked-down hair is a smart choice. The fabric looks like its silk organdy, a sublimely crunchy textile that’s rendered nicely in these pleats, and the balance of a low neckline and spaghetti straps with a voluminous dress is very Miuccia — babydoll dresses have been part of Prada canon since the early days of her tenure. Styled by Danielle Goldberg, the jewellery is Sophie Buhai. She’s at the 2023 Women in Film Honors, the event’s 50th anniversary, and it’s been a busy week for Lee, who was honoured at (the confusingly similar) Elle’s 2023 Women in Hollywood Celebration.

Khalid Abdalla at the premiere for 'The Crown' season 6 finale, in London. Photo / AP

Khalid Abdalla

The Crown star — who plays the late Dodi Fayed — used the red carpet from the show’s finale event to make a powerful plea, with “permanent ceasefire” written on his hands. With red carpets providing visibility, and indeed, personal appearance being a medium for communication, it’s a stage for statements from public figures looking to use their platforms to draw attention to issues, something sure to continue next year.

Edward Enninful and Sarah Burton backstage at the British Fashion Awards.

Edward Enninful and Sarah Burton

Smart, cool ensembles here from two UK fashion luminaries. Edward Enninful in a crisp grey suit with a relaxed fit (smart sans tie), while Sarah Burton’s embellished blazer melds the rebellion and ornamentation that has defined the work of the Alexander McQueen label. On the back are its initials and hers. It’s a rather serendipitous snap; these two industry icons both began new chapters in their careers this year, with Enninful stepping aside as editor of British Vogue, and Burton leaving McQueen. One likes to hope they had a good yarn backstage at the British Fashion Awards — all the photos certainly look like it.

Kai-Isaiah Jamal at the British Fashion Awards in London. Photo / Tatiana Galic

Kai-Isaiah Jamal

Another red carpet look with a message this week: London-based poet, activist and British Fashion Awards 2023 Model of The Year nominee Kai-Isaiah Jamal, also wearing Wales Bonner (archival) styled by Rudy Simba Betty. The striking sash bears a poignant phrase and reads ‘somewhere, we live forever’.

Lupita Nyong'o attends the third annual Academy Museum gala in Los Angeles. Photo / AP

Lupita Nyong’o

Resplendent in Chanel with De Beers jewellery, Nyong’o is at the Academy Museum gala, and there’s a deeper meaning to her look. Not just a complement to the dress — which is from the luxury brand’s spring/summer 2022 haute couture collection — the gypsophila head garland is a reference to pioneering American actor, the late Cicely Tyson, whom Nyongo wanted to acknowledge to “celebrate the power of cinema”.

