'The Crown' cast have put on their own royal fashion show for the season 6 finale in London. Photo / Invision

'The Crown' cast have put on their own royal fashion show for the season 6 finale in London. Photo / Invision

The Crown stars Emma Corrin and Elizabeth Debicki both paid homage to classic outfits from Diana, Princess of Wales, while Meg Bellamy seemed to nod to another famous royal.

How do you stand out on the red carpet in a week when there have been no fewer than 10 major celebrity and royal events, including the fashion awards, the Academy Museum Gala and a diplomatic reception at Buckingham Palace?

The answer is by channelling your on-screen character, as we saw done to fantastic effect at The Crown Finale Celebration on Tuesday night.

Emma Corrin attends the premiere for The Crown season 6 finale at The Royal Festival Hall in London. Photo / Invision

The actor, who played a young Diana in season four of the Netflix show, arrived in a head-to-toe custom Miu Miu look comprising an oversized cream tuxedo jacket with white shirt and bow-tie over a sheer cream floor-length skirt beneath which knee-high black socks were clearly visible. The outfit was completed with black patent platform heels.

The ensemble paid homage to a Jasper Conran cream tuxedo skirt suit, shirt and bow-tie that Princess Diana wore on a visit to Florence in 1985, a look that became one of her most memorable.

Diana in a Jasper Conran cream tuxedo skirt suit, shirt and bow-tie in Florence in 1985. Photo / Anwar Hussein

This fresh reimagining may divide opinion, but Corrin, 27, who identifies as non-binary and uses they/them pronouns, enjoys pushing fashion boundaries. With the guiding hand of stylist Harry Lambert, most famous for his work with Harry Styles, this bold approach has made them one of the most exciting celebrities to watch when it comes to red carpet fashion, and won them a contract as the face of Miu Miu.

But Diana was a rebellious dresser too - at least in contrast with other members of the royal family. This was a woman who wore a “black sheep” jumper to a Windsor polo match in 1983. Who, during a tour of Australia in 1985, wore Queen Mary’s Art Deco emerald and diamond choker as a headband.

Princess Diana was rebellious when it came to style. Pictured is her arriving at the ballet during the 1983 royal tour of New Zealand. Photo / Ross White

Yet Corrin wasn’t the only cast member in attendance to pay tribute to her character. Meg Bellamy, who plays Kate Middleton in season six, wore a Valentino gown that was reminiscent of a Roland Mouret dress worn by the now-Princess of Wales in 2012.

Meg Bellamy wore a Valentino gown reminiscent of a Roland Mouret dress worn by the now-Princess of Wales in 2012. Photo / Scott Invision





A more subtle nod came from Elizabeth Debicki, who played Diana in seasons five and six; the silhouette of her Dior gown was reminiscent of one Diana wore in Vancouver in 1986. Then there was Imelda Staunton, who plays the late Queen in the Netflix show; she wore a three-piece dark green velvet suit by Suzannah London, a design known as the Queens suit. But none was quite as powerful as Corrin’s all-in approach.

The silhouette of Elizabeth Debicki’s Dior gown was reminiscent of one Diana wore in Vancouver in 1986. Photo / Scott Garfitt, Invision.

Like many young actors, Corrin evolved their look after filming wrapped in an effort to distance themselves from their breakout role — a wise move to avoid being typecast. But if ever there was a moment to turn back the clock, this was it; a fitting goodbye to the part that changed her life and a woman whose style legacy has endured long after her death.