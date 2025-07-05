The actor showered his daughter Madison with love for starting her career as a yoga teacher. Photo / Instagram

Another loving public exchange between the pair came in 2023, when she lost her beloved childhood dog, Sandy.

“To the best puppy there is and ever was, my love for you is infinite Sandy. I will forever be missing you until we meet again,” she captioned a tribute post at the time.

McMahon, who is the son of the late former Australian Prime Minister Sir William McMahon and his late wife Lady Sonia McMahon, expressed his gratitude for Sandy, writing, “Love. That’s it! Right there. Thank you!”

The actor split from Madison’s mother in 2001, one year after their daughter’s birth.

He went on to marry former model and children’s book author Kelly Paniagua in 2014 after 11 years of dating.

It was Kelly who shared the sad news of his passing in a statement with Deadline.

“With an open heart, I wish to share with the world that my beloved husband, Julian McMahon, died peacefully this week after a valiant effort to overcome cancer,” she said in a statement to the outlet.

McMahon was married to Madison’s mum, Baywatch star Brooke Burns, from 1999 to 2001. Photo / Getty Images

“Julian loved life. He loved his family. He loved his friends. He loved his work, and he loved his fans. His deepest wish was to bring joy into as many lives as possible.

“We ask for support during this time to allow our family to grieve in privacy. And we wish for all of those to whom Julian brought joy, to continue to find joy in life. We are grateful for the memories.”

McMahon was also briefly married to pop star and actor Dannii Minogue from 1994 to 1995.

The pair first met when he starred on the Aussie soap Home and Away in 1991.

After McMahon made the move to the US, he achieved success on shows such as Profiler, Charmed and Nip/Tuck, which scored him a Golden Globe nomination.

He also landed roles on the big screen in films such as Fantastic Four, Paranoia and Swinging Safari, which featured his former sister-in-law Kylie Minogue.

More recently, McMahon appeared in the Stan Original Film The Surfer, which was filmed in Australia and co-starred Nicolas Cage.