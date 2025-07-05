Actor Julian McMahon has died aged 56. Photo / Getty Images

Australian actor Julian McMahon has sadly passed away at the age of 56.

The beloved actor died on Thursday in Clearwater, Florida after a private battle with cancer, his wife Kelly confirmed in a statement to Deadline.

“With an open heart, I wish to share with the world that my beloved husband, Julian McMahon, died peacefully this week after a valiant effort to overcome cancer,” she said in a statement to Deadline.

“Julian loved life. He loved his family. He loved his friends. He loved his work, and he loved his fans. His deepest wish was to bring joy into as many lives as possible. We ask for support during this time to allow our family to grieve in privacy. And we wish for all of those to whom Julian brought joy, to continue to find joy in life. We are grateful for the memories.”

McMahon’s acting career began in 1989, with a role on the short-lived Australian soap opera The Power, The Passion before he landed a stint on Home and Away. The actor then made the move to the US, where he achieved success on various TV shows.