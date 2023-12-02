The scene, which was filled with 'cultural significance', was nerve-wracking for Meg Bellamy. Photo / Instagram, @thecrownnetflix

The Crown star Meg Bellamy was “nervous” to film the scene where Kate Middleton met Prince William.

The 21-year-old actress stars as Catherine, Princess of Wales, in the hit Netflix series. She admitted that it was daunting filming the scene during which a young Kate catches the eye of her future husband Prince William, now 40, as a student whilst appearing in a fashion show because it held a lot of “historical significance” in that her character went on to become the future Queen.

Meg Bellamy recreating the famous look in The Crown. Photo / Netflix

She told E! News: “It was so exciting to wear an iconic outfit that I was aware of. And preparing for the dress was really interesting, with the fittings, so many intricacies and different layers of mesh and ribbons. I was nervous a bit before because it’s a scene that I felt had a lot of gravitas in terms of historical significance.

“But the day of, the director [Erik Richter Strand] made us so comfortable and it was just loads of fun. I’d do it again in a heartbeat.”

Before landing the role of a young Kate in The Crown, newcomer Bellamy was working at Legoland and was trying to make it in acting on her own without an agent.

She told the Telegraph newspaper: “I had left school and I was working at Legoland, which was the best job ever. I didn’t have an agent at the time so I was just doing everything that I could on my own.

In the sixth and final season of the Netflix hit, the love story between Prince William and Kate Middleton, who met in college in 2001, will be explored. Photo / Netflix

“Then in April last year, the opportunity [for The Crown] popped up on my Twitter, and at the same time my neighbour sent it to me and told me that I should go for it. She’d just seen it and she thought that I looked like Kate.

“In the first round of auditions you had to say something about yourself and tell them your height. I told them I was a red brick at Legoland – that was my fun fact.”