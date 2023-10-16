Dominic West as Prince Charles, Rufus Kampa as Prince William and Fflyn Edwards as Prince Harry in The Crown. Photo / Netflix

Netflix has shared a sneak peek at what’s on the horizon for the final season of The Crown.

Yesterday, the streaming giant unveiled its first-look pictures from part 1 of the hit royal drama’s sixth season, which is inspired by the lives of the British royal family.

The eight snapshots show glimpses of the first instalment of the final season, which is set to hit Netflix screens on November 16, reports People.

One picture shows Elizabeth Debicki portraying the late Princess of Wales, looking through her signature blonde locks. Another shows the actress and Khalid Abdalla - who plays Dodi Fayed - sitting in the backseat of a car together. The actors seem to be wearing outfits similar to those Diana and Dodi were wearing on the night they died in the infamous 1997 car accident in Paris. Debicki was seen on set in a similar suit last year, alluding to the fact that the series will document the late Princess’ final days.

More snaps show Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth and Salim Daw as Mohamed Al-Fayed in solo pictures.

Other snapshots included Dominic West portraying now-King Charles and Debicki as Diana with their two children, William and Harry. West and the two young actors recreate the iconic scene between the father and his sons while exploring the River Dee at Balmoral Castle in August 1997, shortly prior to Princess Diana’s death. Meanwhile, a photo of Debicki shows her imagined as the late Princess of Wales holding her sons close.

Netflix has confirmed that part 1 of the final season will feature Rufus Kampa and Fflyn Edwards as a young Prince William and Prince Harry, and the roles will be re-cast in Part 2 for an older representation of the brothers. Part 2, which will be released on Thursday December 14, will see Ed McVey and Luther Ford play William and Harry respectively.

The season 6 sneak peek photos also show Abdalla’s Dodi looking pensive on a glamorous boat, with the ocean behind him. The collection of pictures also captured Debicki’s Diana leaning on the rail of a yacht. Fans have speculated whether the yacht is either the Jonikal or the Cujo; the private boats that the couple spent time on during their romance that belonged to Dodi’s father Mohamed al Fayed.

The first glimpse at the series’ next chapter comes one week after the streaming giant revealed that the final season will be released in two parts. The split format marks the first time the The Crown has been divided into two installments.

The first four episodes of Part 1 will document the relationship between Diana and Dodi prior to their untimely death in 1997. It has been confirmed that the fatal car crash will not be included, reports People.

In the sixth and final season of the Netflix hit, the love story between Prince William and Kate Middleton, who met in college in 2001, will be explored. Photo / Netflix

A month later, the final six episodes of the series will hit the streaming platform. The second part will follow a young Prince William settling back in at Eton after his mother’s passing as the monarchy navigates a turbulent time in the public eye. Meanwhile, Queen Elizabeth ponders the future of the monarchy amid the marriage of Charles and now-Queen Camilla, as well as the road ahead for Prince William and Kate Middleton, portrayed by actress Meg Bellamy.

The trailer for the new season gives us a glimpse of what’s to come for The Crown. The camera pans across a dark sitting room as a clock ominously ticks, with the voices of Claire Foy, Olivia Colman and Imelda Staunton speaking over the clip. The cast has changed every two seasons to reflect the characters aging through the decades, and the role of Queen Elizabeth has been passed between these three actresses. The teaser marks the passage of time by showing the stars walking through a vast royal residence.

“The crown is a symbol of permeance. It’s something you are, not what you do,” Foy says, as a television shows footage of her as a young Queen.







