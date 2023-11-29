Kate Middleton’s infamous modelling moment has been recreated for the final season. Photo / Twitter

Netflix has given its fans a sneak peak of Kate Middleton’s famous fashion show moment and the sheer dress that turned heads, particularly William’s.

The Crown’s final chapter is set to hit screens in December and will bring the iconic royal show to a close, reports news.com.au.

A first look at the epic conclusion. The Crown Part 2 debuts on the 14th of December. pic.twitter.com/NeNSK25Dy0 — The Crown (@TheCrownNetflix) November 28, 2023

The streaming service shared a glimpse of the series’ final part with a collection of snaps, captioned: “A first look at the epic conclusion. The Crown Part 2 debuts on the 14th of December.”

Middleton famously rocked the see-through slip in 2002 at a charity fashion show at the University of St Andrews. Now, the moment has been recreated as part of the hit Netflix show’s final series.

The Princess of Wales was a first-year art history major at the Scottish school when she volunteered to participate in a campus charity fashion show called The Art of Seduction.

William, who was also studying at St Andrews, was sitting in the audience and the rest is history.

The pair started seeing each other a year later and have quickly become Britain’s most beloved royals.

Pre- auction photo call with the Charlotte Todd designed dress Kate Middleton wore on the catwalk at St Andrew's University Charity Show in 2002. Photo / Getty Images

The designer, Charlotte Todd, has revealed in the past that putting Middleton in such a revealing dress was not her idea.

“I don’t know if Kate chose to wear this dress or if someone put her in the dress,” she shared with CNN.

“So, I don’t know if it was her intention to be there in her underwear in front of the prince.”

Meanwhile, the last few episodes of The Crown are set to pick up shortly after where Part One left off; diving into the aftermath of Princess Diana’s untimely death.

In the sixth and final season of the Netflix hit, the love story between Prince William and Kate Middleton, who met in college in 2001, will be explored. Photo / Netflix

The final part will follow Prince William as he tries to navigate life at Eton while the royal family deals with the bombardment of negative public opinion.

The Queen, in the lead up to her Golden Jubilee, will reflect on the monarchy’s future, particularly through the marriage of Charles and Camilla and the start of William and Kate’s fairytale romance.

The second part of the series’ final season arrives on Netflix on December 14.



