Photo / Netflix

The first part of the sixth season of the controversial Netflix show, The Crown, is set to hit the streaming platform later this week, but the show creator has revealed there is one major royal scandal they refuse to touch.

During an interview with Variety, Peter Morgan said while the show covers Charles and Camilla’s relationship, Diana’s death and other key moments, they “haven’t gone anywhere near” the controversy that involves Prince Andrew and paedophile billionaire Jeffrey Epstein.

Despite the story making headlines over the past couple of years — and even resulting in the brother of King Charles paying an undisclosed sum to Virginia Giuffre who claimed she was sexually assaulted by the prince in 2001 — the show has made the decision not to touch on the allegations.

Photo / AP

Explaining the lack of coverage on Andrew’s life, Morgan told the news outlet his focus has always been on the direct line of succession, Elizabeth, Charles and William, adding, “I do little bits of dramatisation of Harry, but mainly only in relationship to William.”

The final season of the show — which is split into two parts with the first being released on November 16 and the second on December 14 — is set to cover the years between 1997 and 2005.

The first part of the series — episodes one to four — will follow the final months of Princess Diana who died in August 1997, her six-week relationship with Dodi Fayed (Khalid Abdalla) who also died in the crash, and the upheavals after her death.

Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana in The Crown.

It will also follow Prince William and Prince Harry as they deal with the grief of losing their mother and navigating their teenage years in the spotlight.

The second part of the series, episodes five to 10, will shift the focus of the show back to then-Prince Charles and his mother, the late Queen Elizabeth. It’s reported it will include Charles’ wedding to Camilla Parker-Bowles in 2005.

The Crown season 6 part one is available on Netflix on November 16.