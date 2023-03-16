Prince Andrew has been accused of “extreme and outrageous conduct” with Virginia Giuffre in his latest court battle. Photo / Getty Images

Prince Andrew has been accused of “extreme and outrageous conduct” with Virginia Giuffre in his latest court battle. Photo / Getty Images

In his latest court battle with Virginia Giuffre, Prince Andrew has been accused of “extreme and outrageous conduct”.

The comments were made about the Duke of York at a hearing in New York, where Giuffre’s attorney, Sigrid McCawley, was representing another woman regarding the Jeffrey Epstein sex trafficking allegations, reported The Sun.

McCawley also labelled the disgraced prince’s conduct as “continuous and severe” in response to the allegations against him that he had sex with her three times when she was 17.

The lawyer was representing a woman going by the name Jane Doe, who filed a case against American bank JP Morgan and Deutsche Bank, according to MailOnline.

Jane Doe alleges that both banks turned a blind eye to Epstein’s operation in return for bringing in wealthy clients.

McCawley compared the banks’ ignorance to that of the Duke’s.

McCawley stated to the court that Deutsche Bank had a “plethora of allegations” against them.

She revealed that “over and over” hints about Epstein were ignored.

McCawley then stated that the banks and Prince Andrew both took part in “continuous, extreme and outrageous conduct”.

She then went on to say that, in the Prince’s case, it was “continuous, severe conduct”.

This comes after Prince Andrew settled his sex abuse lawsuit with Giuffre.

The settlement saved the Duke of York a humiliating court appearance with his accuser, who alleges that he raped and abused her when she was only 17.

The accusations have shaken the monarchy to its core, resulting in the Duke being stripped of his titles and banished from public royal life.

Prince Andrew has repeatedly and firmly denied all the claims against him, and seemed prepared to take the high-profile case to court in the US.

The legal battle could have probed through the Duke’s personal life, questioning claims that he could not sweat or that he really was in a Pizza Express.

The unforeseen settlement, just a few days before Andrew’s 62nd birthday, leaves many burning questions about the case unanswered over Giuffre’s allegations.

The amount of money agreed upon between Prince Andrew and Giuffre may never be revealed, however it has been speculated to be up to £12 million ($23 million).