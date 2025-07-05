Lorde's new album Virgin has reached No 1 in three countries and is tipped to debut near the top of the Billboard 200 in the US. Photo / Getty Images

Lorde’s new album Virgin has hit the top of the charts – ranking at or near No 1 in several countries around the world.

It’s the first of Lorde’s four albums to claim the chart crown in Britain, where Virgin has also shot to the top of the Official Vinyl Albums Chart.

“I cannot believe that I’ve got No 1 in the UK. This is absolutely insane. I felt so much love from the UK on Virgin,” the 28-year-old Auckland native said a week on from the album’s June 27 release.

“I cannot thank you enough and I cannot wait to see you on the tour very, very soon. Sending all my love. Love you guys so much,” she told British fans.

According to the Australian Recording Industry Association and the Official Aotearoa Music Charts, Virgin is also No 1 in Australia and New Zealand, echoing the success of her previous albums, Solar Power (2021), Melodrama (2017) and Pure Heroine (2013), which also claimed the top spot in the two countries.