“If people don’t maybe know this, we were launching my first song for this album, but we were also shooting the music video, which would come out 24 hours later.

“So there was an edit that had to be gotten to very quickly.

“A lot of dominoes had to fall right for this to work. The NYPD was definitely a spanner.”

Following Lorde’s revelation, police confirmed they intervened because she didn’t have the right permits to be in the park with her fans.

The New York Police Department (NYPD) told People magazine in a statement: “On Tuesday, April 22, 2025, at approximately 1847 hours in the vicinity of Washington Square Park, in the confines of the 6th Precinct, officers were alerted of an unscheduled event inside of the park.

“A sound and parks permit is required to have a concert in a New York City Park. This individual did not possess either. Organisers of the event were informed they could not perform, and they left the location.”

Elsewhere during the interview, Lorde hailed MDMA therapy as a game-changer when it came to tackling her “horrific” stage fright.

She said: “Some of these things live very deep in the body, and you hold on to it.

“You hold on to a response like stage fright for reasons that no amount of talk therapy or brain use could get at. But when you bypass that and get to the body, something shifts. And that totally happened for me.”

After having tried “everything” beforehand, Lorde was delighted to get immediate relief from her performance anxiety.

She said: “I was like, oh, it’s over. I know it’s over.”