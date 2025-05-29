When asked about the pop-up party at the YMCA in central Auckland last night, she implied that she liked things to remain a mystery.

She also voiced excitement about her upcoming new album, Virgin.

When asked if she was coming to tour New Zealand, she said: “Have I ever missed a New Zealand tour?”

A number of other big names in the New Zealand music industry have also hit the red carpet in an array of show-stopping outfits, including Stan Walker and Julia Dean.

Lorde has joined New Zealand's top music stars at tonight's 2025 Aotearoa Music Awards at the Viaduct Events Centre in Auckland. Photo / Stijl

Lorde released Man of the Year, the second single off her new album, and a revealing music video to accompany it, this afternoon.

At 4pm the song was released on music streaming platforms with the track appearing to detail the experience of re-establishing her independence and beginning to move on after a break-up.

In the lyrics, the singer refers to herself as being “like new from my recent ego death” and later states “you met me at a really strange time in my life”.

The music video for the song, uploaded to YouTube at the time of the single’s release, starts with Lorde sitting on a chair in a minimally furnished Los Angeles building, wearing a white T-shirt and loose jeans.

Lorde also treated her hometown fans to a special pop-up show in Auckland’s CBD last night after earlier hints of an impromptu performance.

Fans gathered outside the YMCA on Vincent St for Lorde, with images showing hundreds of youths waiting in the cold for the star.

