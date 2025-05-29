Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Entertainment
Updated

Aotearoa Music Awards 2025: Lorde makes surprise red carpet appearance

NZ Herald
2 mins to read

In the music video for Man Of The Year, the second song off Lorde's album Virgin, the Auckland singer lays herself bare on a pile of soil.
  • Lorde surprised fans at the Aotearoa Music Awards after releasing her new music video today.
  • She expressed excitement about her upcoming album, Virgin, and hinted at a future tour.
  • Lorde’s new single, Man of the Year, explores themes of independence and moving on after a break-up.

Lorde has made a surprise appearance on the Aotearoa Music Awards red carpet tonight after releasing a new music video this afternoon.

The Kiwi pop star arrived about 15 minutes late to the ceremony and wore a slim, dark grey outfit and silver shoes.

She told TVNZ she

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Entertainment

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Entertainment