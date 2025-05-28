Lorde has hinted at an impromptu performance in Tāmaki Makaurau via a cryptic Instagram post.
Fans received vague instructions to meet in the city.
Lorde’s second single, Man of the Year, releases tomorrow; her album Virgin is out June 27.
Lorde’s hometown fans are on high alert after the singer hinted at an impromptu performance taking place in Tamaki Makaurau tonight.
Just after 1pm New Zealand time, the Melodrama singer — born Ella Yelich O’Connor — posted a cryptic photo to her Instagram story showing the top right ofa cracked iPhone peeking out of a pair of jeans. The background of the photo appears to be a beach.
The picture is captioned “Auckland” and also includes a hyperlink to Lorde’s WhatsApp Business Account.
Messages sent to the singer receive a link to sign up to her database, and then received a message from the singer that reads, “Auckland I wanna play you something.. Meet me in the city tonight? Message me if you’re keen”.
Lorde released the first single from the album, What Was That, on April 24. A pop-up event hosted by the singer in New York’s Washington Square park before the song’s release was shut down by police less than an hour beforehand due to large crowds.
Asked whether they’d been given notice of a high-profile impromptu performance, a media spokesperson told the Herald; “Police are not immediately aware of anything at this stage.
“We will monitor and respond to any issues that might arise accordingly.”
In 2017, ahead of the release of her song Green Light, the singer tweeted a map to three locations around Auckland which displayed art installations: a green-lit, smoking car in Ponsonby, green lights at a Herne Bay beach, and a projection of her performing the song in the city centre.
Earlier this month, in a Rolling Stone cover story, the singer recounted how she wrote Man of the Year in a period where she had stopped taking birth control, been diagnosed with premenstrual dysphoric disorder and was exploring her gender identity.
The article outlined the single’s inspiration coming to Lorde as she was “sitting on the floor of her living room, trying to visualise a version of herself ”fully representative of how [her] gender felt in that moment”.
“What she saw once again was an image of herself in men’s jeans, this time wearing nothing else but her gold chain and duct tape on her chest.
“The tape had this feeling of rawness to her, of it ‘not being a permanent solution’.”
Earlier this week Auckland restaurateur Albert Cho posted a picture taken in Ponsonby eatery Blue, which showed Lorde holding his pet Chihuahua.
On May 21, Lorde posted a reel to her Instagram account showing the singer wading waist deep in water on an Auckland beach with Rangitoto in the background. The video was soundtracked by a short clip of the upcoming single with lyrics which say “Let’s hear it for the man of the year, hear it for the man of the year”.