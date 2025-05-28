Lorde has told Auckland fans she wants to play them something. Photo / Tom Rose.

Messages sent by the Herald on the platform to indicate interest in the event have not been read or responded to yet.

Lorde hinted at a hometown meet-up on her Instagram story. Photo / @lorde.

Tomorrow, Lorde is due to release Man of the Year, the second single off her album Virgin, which is due out on June 27.

Lorde released the first single from the album, What Was That, on April 24. A pop-up event hosted by the singer in New York’s Washington Square park before the song’s release was shut down by police less than an hour beforehand due to large crowds.

Asked whether they’d been given notice of a high-profile impromptu performance, a media spokesperson told the Herald; “Police are not immediately aware of anything at this stage.

“We will monitor and respond to any issues that might arise accordingly.”

In 2017, ahead of the release of her song Green Light, the singer tweeted a map to three locations around Auckland which displayed art installations: a green-lit, smoking car in Ponsonby, green lights at a Herne Bay beach, and a projection of her performing the song in the city centre.

Earlier this month, in a Rolling Stone cover story, the singer recounted how she wrote Man of the Year in a period where she had stopped taking birth control, been diagnosed with premenstrual dysphoric ­disorder and was exploring her gender identity.

The article outlined the single’s inspiration coming to Lorde as she was “sitting on the floor of her living room, trying to visualise a version of herself ”fully representative of how [her] gender felt in that moment”.

“What she saw once again was an image of herself in men’s jeans, this time wearing nothing else but her gold chain and duct tape on her chest.

“The tape had this feeling of rawness to her, of it ‘not being a permanent solution’.”

Lorde’s local meet-up comes weeks after the singer faced criticism for not including Aotearoa in dates announced for her upcoming Ultrasound World Tour.

Earlier this week Auckland restaurateur Albert Cho posted a picture taken in Ponsonby eatery Blue, which showed Lorde holding his pet Chihuahua.

On May 21, Lorde posted a reel to her Instagram account showing the singer wading waist deep in water on an Auckland beach with Rangitoto in the background. The video was soundtracked by a short clip of the upcoming single with lyrics which say “Let’s hear it for the man of the year, hear it for the man of the year”.