However, they were left disappointed when Lorde posted again just before she was due to appear, explaining that the police were shutting it down.
“Omg @thepark the cops are shutting us down,” the message read.
“I am truly amazed by how many of you showed !!!
“But they’re telling me you gotta disperse ... I’m so sorry.”
An hour later, producer Dev Hynes, who goes by the stage name Blood Orange and was rumoured to have been working with Lorde on her new album, showed up with a speaker and started playing the full version of her new track according to fan’s online.
The video showed the Grammy-winning artist wearing a white button-down top and black jeans as she ran through New York’s Washington Square Park.
“Since I was 17, I gave you everything. Now, we wake from a dream. Well, baby, what was that? What was that?” Lorde sings over the video.
Shortly after teasing the song on TikTok, Lorde sent subscribers to her email newsletter a cryptic message that included a US phone number.
On April 12, fans received an email with a headline written in red: “From the desk of Ella Marija Lani Yelich-O’Connor”.
“Hi, there’s so much to say. Probably easier if I txt it. Longer note here soon. +1 (212) 921-8323,” Lorde wrote.
While fans couldn’t call the number provided, when they texted via WhatsApp, they received a link to join the pop star’s Community website, an SMS platform designed so that celebrities can directly engage with fans.
They also received two automated texts from the singer herself.