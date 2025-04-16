Most recently, Lorde sent followers a voice note on April 15, where she said: “I just wanted to say hi, because everything is about to change. These are the last moments where it’s just us, which is crazy. But so right. I’m so ready.”

Lorde first teased the single on April 10, posting a 15-second clip to TikTok that included a snippet of the unreleased song.

The video showed the Grammy Award-winning artist wearing a white button-down and black jeans as she ran through New York City’s Washington Square Park.

“Since I was 17, I gave you everything. Now, we wake from a dream. Well, baby, what was that? What was that?” Lorde sings over the video.

It has since garnered over 32 million views.

Shortly after teasing the song on TikTok, Lorde sent her subscribers to her email newsletter a cryptic message that included a US phone number.

On April 12, fans received an email with a headline written in red: “From the desk of Ella Marija Lani Yelich-O’Connor”.

“Hi, There’s so much to say. Probably easier if I txt it. Longer note here soon. +1 (212) 921-8323,” Lorde wrote.

While fans couldn’t call the number provided, when they texted via WhatsApp, they received a link to join the pop star’s Community website, an SMS platform designed so that celebrities can directly engage with fans.

They also received two automated text from the singer herself.

Subscribers to Lorde's newsletters received this email from the popstar on April 12.

“Hi you it’s EYO [DNA emoji] fun to be able to txt! I think you’ll have to click this link, do it and we’ll see if it works ...”, the text said.

“U N ME [DNA and chains emojis] Msg frequency will vary. Msg&Data rates may apply. Reply HELP for help, STOP to cancel.”

Lorde’s social media revival and the sudden string of cryptic messages sparked both excitement and speculation among fans eagerly awaiting new music from the singer.

Lorde’s last release was her 2021 album Solar Power, her third full-length record since breaking on to the music scene with her hit single, Royals, and the accompanying album, Pure Heroine, in 2013.

Since then, Lorde has followed the pattern of releasing a new album every four years.

Owing to that, 2025 will be the year Lorde comes back into the limelight, with her fourth LP now seeming closer than ever before.

