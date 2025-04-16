Lorde's new single, What Was That, is expected to be released "soon". Photo / @lorde
Lorde, born Ella Yelich O’Connor, announced her first standalone single in four years, titled What Was That.
She teased the single with a TikTok clip and sent cryptic messages to fans via an SMS platform.
Lorde’s last solo release was her 2021 album, Solar Power, continuing her pattern of releasing albums every four years.
Acclaimed New Zealand singer-songwriter Lorde has officially returned to the spotlight, announcing her first standalone single in four years as anticipation builds for what fans believe to be a new album on the way.
Lorde - born Ella Yelich O’Connor - took to social media this morning to reveal that her new single, What Was That, will be “out soon”.
The post included a headshot-style photo of Lorde, presumed to be the single’s cover art, in a red shirt with a dripping wet face. It was taken by New York-based photographer Talia Chetrit.
Most recently, Lorde sent followers a voice note on April 15, where she said: “I just wanted to say hi, because everything is about to change. These are the last moments where it’s just us, which is crazy. But so right. I’m so ready.”
Shortly after teasing the song on TikTok, Lorde sent her subscribers to her email newsletter a cryptic message that included a US phone number.
On April 12, fans received an email with a headline written in red: “From the desk of Ella Marija Lani Yelich-O’Connor”.
“Hi, There’s so much to say. Probably easier if I txt it. Longer note here soon. +1 (212) 921-8323,” Lorde wrote.
While fans couldn’t call the number provided, when they texted via WhatsApp, they received a link to join the pop star’s Community website, an SMS platform designed so that celebrities can directly engage with fans.
They also received two automated text from the singer herself.
“Hi you it’s EYO [DNA emoji] fun to be able to txt! I think you’ll have to click this link, do it and we’ll see if it works ...”, the text said.
“U N ME [DNA and chains emojis] Msg frequency will vary. Msg&Data rates may apply. Reply HELP for help, STOP to cancel.”