Lorde returns to music with first new single in four years, What Was That

Tom Rose
By
Journalist·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

Lorde's new single, What Was That, is expected to be released "soon". Photo / @lorde

Lorde's new single, What Was That, is expected to be released "soon". Photo / @lorde

  • Lorde, born Ella Yelich O’Connor, announced her first standalone single in four years, titled What Was That.
  • She teased the single with a TikTok clip and sent cryptic messages to fans via an SMS platform.
  • Lorde’s last solo release was her 2021 album, Solar Power, continuing her pattern of releasing albums every four years.

Acclaimed New Zealand singer-songwriter Lorde has officially returned to the spotlight, announcing her first standalone single in four years as anticipation builds for what fans believe to be a new album on the way.

Lorde - born Ella Yelich O’Connor - took to social media this morning to reveal that her new single, What Was That, will be “out soon”.

The post included a headshot-style photo of Lorde, presumed to be the single’s cover art, in a red shirt with a dripping wet face. It was taken by New York-based photographer Talia Chetrit.

The announcement confirmed speculation that Lorde was preparing to drop new music, which was fuelled by the singer sending cryptic messages to fans over the past week via an SMS platform.

Most recently, Lorde sent followers a voice note on April 15, where she said: “I just wanted to say hi, because everything is about to change. These are the last moments where it’s just us, which is crazy. But so right. I’m so ready.”

Lorde first teased the single on April 10, posting a 15-second clip to TikTok that included a snippet of the unreleased song.

The video showed the Grammy Award-winning artist wearing a white button-down and black jeans as she ran through New York City’s Washington Square Park.

“Since I was 17, I gave you everything. Now, we wake from a dream. Well, baby, what was that? What was that?” Lorde sings over the video.

It has since garnered over 32 million views.

@lorde

♬ WWT - Lorde

Shortly after teasing the song on TikTok, Lorde sent her subscribers to her email newsletter a cryptic message that included a US phone number.

On April 12, fans received an email with a headline written in red: “From the desk of Ella Marija Lani Yelich-O’Connor”.

“Hi, There’s so much to say. Probably easier if I txt it. Longer note here soon. +1 (212) 921-8323,” Lorde wrote.

While fans couldn’t call the number provided, when they texted via WhatsApp, they received a link to join the pop star’s Community website, an SMS platform designed so that celebrities can directly engage with fans.

They also received two automated text from the singer herself.

Subscribers to Lorde's newsletters received this email from the popstar on April 12.
Subscribers to Lorde's newsletters received this email from the popstar on April 12.

“Hi you it’s EYO [DNA emoji] fun to be able to txt! I think you’ll have to click this link, do it and we’ll see if it works ...”, the text said.

“U N ME [DNA and chains emojis] Msg frequency will vary. Msg&Data rates may apply. Reply HELP for help, STOP to cancel.”

Lorde’s social media revival and the sudden string of cryptic messages sparked both excitement and speculation among fans eagerly awaiting new music from the singer.

Lorde’s last release was her 2021 album Solar Power, her third full-length record since breaking on to the music scene with her hit single, Royals, and the accompanying album, Pure Heroine, in 2013.

Since then, Lorde has followed the pattern of releasing a new album every four years.

Owing to that, 2025 will be the year Lorde comes back into the limelight, with her fourth LP now seeming closer than ever before.

Tom Rose is an Auckland-based journalist who covers breaking news, specialising in lifestyle, entertainment and travel. He joined the Herald in 2023.

