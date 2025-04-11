Lorde gave a phone number to fans: Here’s what happened when they texted it

Many fans were disappointed after calling the number, which led to a message saying the mailbox is full and could not accept any more messages. However, texting the number or sending a message via WhatsApp had a different outcome.

The number changes to “Lorde” in the user’s contacts the user receives a link to the Community website, an SMS platform that allows fans to text celebrities and receive the latest updates. Dua Lipa, Charlie XCX and Kamala Harris are some of the well-known figures using the service. By clicking the link, fans are prompted to join Lorde’s community.

They also receive two automatic texts: “Hi you it’s EYO [DNA emoji] fun to be able to txt ! I think you’ll have to click this link, do it and we’ll see if it works ...

“U N ME [DNA and chains emojis] Msg frequency will vary. Msg&Data rates may apply. Reply HELP for help, STOP to cancel.”

But Lorde’s fans online are familiar with the artist’s cryptic marketing antics and began attempting to dissect potential meanings encoded in the move on social media.

“My feeling is this will be used to give codes for a new tour,” one user wrote on the Lorde subreddit.

Others speculated on the name of the potential new album, suggesting it would be after her real name.

“She introduced herself in the texts as EYO. She’s going birthname baby,” wrote one Redditer.

Another said: “What’s the possibility of the album name being ‘EYO’?”

On Thursday, Lorde shared 15 seconds of an unreleased track on social media, causing fans to believe the Grammy winner’s long-awaited fourth record is imminent.

The video was posted to TikTok and has amassed more than 26 million views.

On her Instagram, which has been wiped of any other content and her profile picture switched to a photo of her water bottle, Lorde shared a screenshot of a comment on the TikTok video from a bewildered fan asking, “WAIT WHAT?????”

Fans have been speculating over the release of a new album this year as it would follow the Royals singer’s pattern of a release every four years since 2013 with her debut album, Pure Heroine.