Lorde and Marlon Williams have released a new song Kāhore He Manu E together and shared each other’s praises.
Williams' album, Te Whare Tīwekaweka releases April 4, with a supporting tour in May and June touting special guests.
The tour includes regional centres and a special performance at Auckland’s Spark Arena for Matariki.
Award-winning Māori musicianMarlon Williams (Kāi Tahu, Ngāi Tai) had special superstar support for his latest project, an album based around the beauty of te reo Māori.
New Zealand alt-pop icon Lorde has revealed she is “so proud” of her friend Marlon Williams, with the pair’s new te reo Māori song hitting Kiwi airwaves today and the acclaimed singer announcing a nationwide tour of his deeply personal te reo album.
Kāhore He Manu E is the second single of Williams' waiata-filled Māori language album Te Whare Tīwekaweka, which is set to be released in full on April 4.
He will tour the album in May and June, hitting regional centres such as Napier and Gisborne and also taking on a special headline performance at Auckland’s Spark Arena to celebrate Matariki.
With help from his long-time band The Yarra Benders, the tour also touts some special appearances from some of the album’s collaborators such as support act and Lyttelton rapper KOMMI (Kāi Tahu, Te-Āti-Awa).
Williams said he spent five years creating the Te Whare Tīwekaweka, reconnecting with family and friends in Lyttelton after touring the world and establishing his impressive and diverse career.
“Through the process of constructing these songs, I’ve found a means of expressing my joys, sorrows and humour in a way that feels both distinctly new yet also connects me to my tīpuna and my whenua,” he said.
“Ko te reo Māori, he matapihi ki Te Ao Māori” goes the Māori whakatauki that has guided Te Whare Tīwekaweka".