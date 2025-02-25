Marlon William's deeply personal te reo Māori album Te Whare Tīwekaweka is out April 4. His song Kāhore He Manu E featuring Lorde is out now. Photo / Ian Laidlaw

With help from his long-time band The Yarra Benders, the tour also touts some special appearances from some of the album’s collaborators such as support act and Lyttelton rapper KOMMI (Kāi Tahu, Te-Āti-Awa).

Williams said he spent five years creating the Te Whare Tīwekaweka, reconnecting with family and friends in Lyttelton after touring the world and establishing his impressive and diverse career.

“Through the process of constructing these songs, I’ve found a means of expressing my joys, sorrows and humour in a way that feels both distinctly new yet also connects me to my tīpuna and my whenua,” he said.

“Ko te reo Māori, he matapihi ki Te Ao Māori” goes the Māori whakatauki that has guided Te Whare Tīwekaweka".

Lorde (real name Ella Yelich-O’Connor) called Williams an “undercover perfectionist” and said singing with him was one of her “favourite things to do on earth”.

“Over the course of several years I watched Marlon pull at the threads that became Te Whare Tīwekaweka,” she said.

“I saw that the further he got into the album, the deeper my friend came to know himself, his whānau and his world at large.

“He was never going to embark on this journey without turning over every stone, crafting complex waiata that speak to the past while also braiding in his characteristic humour and x-ray vision.”

Williams described the pair’s song as “one of those gentle labours” and that it was “obvious” Lorde would be the right fit from the start.

“Ella’s voice in a very real sense wrote the song,” he said.

“Singing with Ella is incredible; the amount of mind she’s able to pour into the vessel.”

Lorde said being asked to contribute to the album and sing with Williams was an honour, whether the pair were “tipsy backstage by a pool table or in a luscious studio”.

“I’m so proud of my friend,” she said.

Williams is no stranger to Kiwi collaborations for his projects, having previously worked with country icon Delaney Davidson and indie artist Aldous Harding in the past.

Kāhore He Manu E is available to stream now.

Marlon Williams: Te Whare Tīwekaweka tour dates and ticketing info

May

Friday, May 9 – TSB Showplace, New Plymouth

Saturday, May 10 – Regent on Broadway, Palmerston North

Monday, May 12 – Napier Municipal Theatre, Napier

Tuesday, May 13 – War Memorial Theatre, Gisborne

Thursday, May 15 – Holy Trinity, Tauranga

Friday, May 16 – Clarence Street Theatre, Hamilton

Saturday, May 17 – Sir Howard Morrison Centre, Rotorua

June

Saturday, June 7 – St James Theatre, Wellington

Saturday, June 21 – Spark Arena, Auckland

Thursday, June 26 – Regent Theatre, Dunedin

Saturday, June 28 – Town Hall, Christchurch

Pre sale for all ticket agency database members commences 12.00pm NZST Monday 3 March.

Tickets for all shows on sale 12.00pm NZST Wednesday 5 March.