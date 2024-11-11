A small crowd, cake and what looked like cannabis cigarettes were part of Kiwi superstar Lorde’s 28th birthday celebration, with the Royals singer making a rare post to her Instagram stories to mark the special day.
The award-winning artist, whose real name is Ella Marija Lani Yelich-O’Connor, is now largely based in New York, and took to Instagram on Monday (New Zealand time) to share pictures of the intimate affair.
Her first picture showed cigarettes – both tailor-made and some rolled in twisted “joint” style, traditionally used for smoking cannabis – on a coffee table with boxes of matches, a lighter, and half-drunk glasses and bottles of alcohol.
It is not known if the cigarettes contained marijuana, which is legal for recreational use by adults 21 and older in the state of New York.