The photo also featured packets of green unopened chewing gum strips, ash trays and two bottles of what appeared to be liquor.

The five-time Grammy winner was not shy about the fact she voted yes in the NZ 2021 cannabis referendum, telling ZM’s Bree & Clint in 2021 of her decision while in an on-air interview.

Yelich-O’Connor also told the pair she was smoking a bong of sorts in the music video for her hit song Solar Power, revealing it was a fennel bulb.

“Yes I am. I took your standard apple bong and made it a bit more chic, a bit more me,” she said.

“I’m sure if you hit it for long enough the fennel would begin to roast.”

The next photo saw Yelich-O’Connor, wearing a black tube top and silk pants, looking thankful for receiving a birthday cake which came with a large single gold candle.

Another photo, captured by GQ fashion writer Samuel Hine, shows the songstress in a blurry shot smoking a cigarette and blowing smoke out the window of theapartment.

Daily Mail reports that Yelich-O’ Connor bought her two-bedroom 112sq m New York condo for US$3.5 million ($5.8m).

Her birthday celebration isn’t the first the singer has been seen partying at in recent months. She was spotted at British singer Charli XCX’s birthday alongside Billie Eilish, Glen Powell, Nelly Furtado, Euphoria actress Barbie Ferreira, and Anya Taylor Joy and Kim Petras.

Last month, she was pictured out in New York with American artist Jim-E Stack in a rare public appearance, leading to speculation he was set to help her produce a new album.