New study says 60% of cannabis and alcohol users say weed makes them drink less. So, should we legalise cannabis?

A groundbreaking study of alcohol-related harm looks into the lived experience of Māori whānau. Video / Whakaata Māori
  • A new New Zealand-specific study shows that 60% of those using cannabis and alcohol say the former leads to them drinking less.
  • Māori, men, and young adults aged 21-25 are more likely to be among those whose cannabis use results in less drinking
  • Cannabis is considered to be, on average, less harmful than alcohol, so the substitution effect could be the basis for practical harm-reduction strategies

Would legalising cannabis lead to an overall reduction in substance-related harm?

This is the “tantalising” prospect teased in a new study into whether cannabis is a substitute or complement for alcohol: 60% of those using both said their cannabis use resulted in drinking less on a

