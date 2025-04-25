Full Metal Orchestra gives rock fans a chance to see one of the most interesting musical crossovers taking place in New Zealand this year, featuring music from Black Sabbath, Metallica, Nirvana, and other iconic bands.

Producer Jol Mulholland will join renowned Australian conductor Sarah-Grace Williams not long after her work on Aotearoa’s largest one-day festival, Synthony.

AC/DC drummer Phil Rudd will play live for the first time since 2023 at the Full Metal Orchestra.

Both will direct the Auckland Philharmonia and associated artists to create a symphonic twist on songs that have been loved by Kiwis across the country for decades.

“Think Metallica meets Mahler, AC/DC a deux, and Sabbath with strings – this is a symphonic experience like no other,” organisers Duco Touring and Liberty Stage said when announcing the event earlier this month.

“You’ll witness massive metal anthems from the likes of Metallica, Iron Maiden, Black Sabbath and AC/DC and more – amplified by soaring orchestral arrangements, searing guitars, powerhouse vocals, and epic visuals.”

Duco Touring founder David Higgins said the newly announced event will bring a “collision of cultures” to Tāmaki Makaurau.

“Rock and metal felt like the logical next step; what genres could be more of a symphonic clash?

“We wanted to do this properly and so have teamed up with Liberty Stage, heavyweights in the New Zealand rock scene, to bring a brand-new event to life, the Mānuka Phuel Full Metal Orchestra.”

Full Metal Orchestra will make its debut on July 26 in Auckland.

Mānuka Phuel Full Metal Orchestra

Where: Spark Arena, Auckland

When: Saturday, July 26, 2025

Who: Phil Rudd (AC/DC), Jon Toogood (Shihad), Jennie Skulander (Devilskin), EJ Barnes, Milan Borich (Pluto), Seamus Johnson, The Come Together Band, Auckland Philharmonia and Sarah-Grace Williams.

Tickets: General sale starts Thursday, May 1, with an exclusive pre-sale for those who sign up.

Find out more at fullmetalorchestra.com