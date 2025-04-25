- Auckland Philharmonia and rock heavyweights will perform a symphonic reimagining of rock and metal hits on July 26.
- Phil Rudd, Jon Toogood and Jennie Skulander will join the Full Metal Orchestra at Spark Arena.
- Producer Jol Mulholland and conductor Sarah-Grace Williams will direct the event, blending metal anthems with orchestral arrangements.
Some of New Zealand’s finest rock stars are set to join forces with the Auckland Philharmonia for a symphony concert at Spark Arena.
The Mānuka Phuel-sponsored Full Metal Orchestra – bringing together the “raw power” of rock and metal music with the “sheer might” of a 29-piece classical orchestra – will debut at Auckland’s Spark Arena on July 26.
Jon Toogood, the frontman for recently-retired New Zealand rock giants Shihad, will join the likes of Jennie Skulander (alternative metal band Devilskin’s lead singer) and EJ Barnes (Jimmy Barnes’ third-oldest child) at Auckland’s 12,000-capacity venue.
Legendary drummer Phil Rudd, the man behind the tempo of many of AC/DC’s greatest albums, will also return to the stage with his sticks for the first time since 2023.