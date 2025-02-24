With Mānuka Phuel Synthony Festival returning to Auckland Domain, principal conductor Sarah-Grace Williams tells Viva about her profession, priorities and how she stays inspired.

If you’ve ever wondered what Sandstorm sounds like with an orchestra behind it, March 29 will deliver just that, as big names like Derude and Basement Jaxx join the Auckland Philharmonia, led by Sydney-based conductor Sarah-Grace Williams. She’s behind the baton for the festival.

“It is my absolute pleasure and privilege to be the principal conductor of Synthony, a fusion of electronic dance music and symphony orchestra. We tour this show around the world and the vibe is like nothing else.”

She’s been a musician her whole whole life. “I studied performance (clarinet/piano) and composition at university, and, while there, I started conducting on the side. By the time I finished my undergraduate degree I realised that I didn’t want to be a performer who conducted on the side.”

Instead, conducting would become her main vocation and passion. “I threw myself into it completely, taking myself off to undertake postgraduate study in conducting in Russia, and never looked back! That was in my early twenties. When I finished studying I returned to Australia, where I have been fortunate to be conducting ever since.”

Sarah-Grace Williams at work. Photo / Nathaniel Fay

Sarah-Grace founded The Metropolitan Orchestra in 2009 – she calls it her “first baby” – and as artistic director and chief conductor it’s been a fruitful creative chapter.

“I have conducted more than 500 concerts, recorded several albums, led national/international tours and have established development programmes for young musicians, aspiring conductors and emerging composers,” she says. “I am very proud of what we have achieved over the past 15 years and look forward to the next 15.”

She’s also immensely proud of Synthony, the New Zealand music event that debuted at Auckland’s town hall in 2017 and has become a “global phenomenon” since. “New Zealand’s artistic output is world class and getting to work with the likes of Synthony, Auckland Philharmonia and Christchurch Symphony Orchestra excites me every time.”

Conducting Synthony is exhilarating.

The work is hugely varied. “I love the diversity of music genres, collaborators and event types I get to work with,” she says. “No two are ever the same and I love it that way.”

She conducts opera and ballet, as well as live film events and gaming concerts. Some projects, like album and soundtrack recording, find her in the studio. Then there are international tours and guest conducting which takes her all around the world – she’s “forever on a plane”.

2025 is going to be “pretty jam-packed”. Last weekend Sarah-Grace performed at Electric Avenue in Hagley Park, where she conducted a show with Christchurch Symphony Orchestra and Shapeshifter.

March is Synthony Festival in Auckland, and then Sarah-Grace will be back in Aotearoa in October for Stardew Valley Symphony of Seasons, an orchestral performance of the music from the cult video game.

How does she feel about her work?

“There is rarely a day where I am not blown away by someone I am working with,” she says. “I am blessed to work with outstanding artists, musicians and organisations daily. I love being in a job where I am constantly inspired by those I work with and, as such, the collaborative creation is always thrilling and immensely rewarding.”

The most formative lesson she’s learned is appreciation. “Don’t take anything for granted – time, opportunities or people. Life is short, make the most of everything that gets thrown at you, because the alternative is just nowhere near as exciting.”

Sarah-Grace Williams rehearsing. Photo / Joey Dessmann

Given the breadth and scope of her work, describing normality is hard.

"Some days I am in rehearsal all day, some days I'll be on the stage in performance, some days will be study days preparing scores for an upcoming show, then some days are just full of mind-numbing admin … there's always admin," she says. "On top of this, there is the general madness that comes with running around with my mum hat on too."

How does she maintain balance?

It’s not easy, she admits. “I wish I could say this is something I do well all the time, but it isn’t. There are days, weeks and months where my schedule is hectic and relentless, and there is little balance with anything else. I tour a lot, and living out of a suitcase isn’t something I enjoy.”

When she’s not working or travelling, Sarah-Grace makes the most of her time at home with husband Bevan and their daughter, Scarlett, who she describes as her proudest achievement.

“I make sure there is as much family time as possible, as this is the most precious thing to me. Being home with my family keeps me grounded in what is important.”

Sarah-Grace’s favourite things

My favourite time of the day is morning, just as the world is waking up ... I love to go for an early morning walk with my dog, taking in the beautiful morning air and preparing for the day.

In the morning I listen to ... My daughter practising!

My favourite piece of music changes all the time ... It is usually something I am in the midst of preparing to conduct myself. At the moment, I am in the rehearsal studio for a new stage show about Beethoven, which will open in less than a fortnight. So my world is very much Beethoven at the moment. But maybe, if I was to pick one piece of music, today I would say the Adagietto from Mahler’s Fifth Symphony. So heart-wrenchingly beautiful. Tomorrow it may be something brighter, funkier, and perhaps not of an orchestral genre but, today, it’s Mahler.

My favourite album at the moment is one of my own ... Basement Jaxx & The Metropolitan Orchestra - Orchestra II Live in Australia. Recorded live in 2019 from our Australian tour, we have finally released the album and I am so immensely proud of it.

My favourite music venue is ... Sydney Opera House. Every single time I step on to that stage is special.

Tom Hulce as Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart in Amadeus (1984).

A classic film I love is Amadeus ... It is the first film I remember that had a significant impact on me, and I couldn’t tell you how many times I’ve seen it, particularly when I was younger. Last year I was music director and conductor for the Sydney Opera House’s stage production of Amadeus, starring Michael Sheen. This took my love of the script to a whole new level!

I watch TV mainly to unwind ... At the moment, I am enjoying fun, light-hearted programmes. I have just finished re-watching Schitt’s Creek (so good!) for the second time. Boston Legal and Suits are two other faves.

Kelly McGillis and Tom Cruise in Top Gun (1986). Photo / Paramount Pictures

My favourite contemporary film is Top Gun ... I am a total Top Gun tragic. When I was younger, the first film was one of my absolute faves, on high rotation. I was so excited when the second film came out and it didn’t disappoint. I’m not sure it’s my favourite movie, but it’s what jumped into my mind when I read this question.

A podcast I’m enjoying at the moment is ... Smartless with Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes and Will Arnett.

When it comes to social media, I love to follow and celebrate incredible, strong women who are making an impact in their fields ... One that jumps to mind is Victoria Kuhne, Latin Grammy winner. Singer, songwriter and producer, CEO and founder of Victoria Records and president of the board of Festival Santa Lucia. We connected a few months ago and met for the first time recently, and we both felt a beautiful synergy between us. We are now currently planning an exciting collaboration together.

An event I’m looking forward to is an exhibition of work by Belgian surrealist painter René Magritte at the Art Gallery of NSW ... I am finally going to get to go this weekend. I have always been intrigued and drawn to his work, his unique ability to blend the ordinary with the surreal, inviting viewers to challenge their perceptions of reality.

La Fontaine De Mars restaurant on Rue Saint Dominique a must-visit when in Paris. Photo / @lafontainedemars

My favourite restaurant in the world is Fontaine de Mars in Paris ... It has sensational food, beautiful wines, and I have created some amazing memories there!

When I was last in Las Vegas I bought the most fabulous pair of rhinestone boots ... I am kind of in love with them.

I always wear jewellery ... In addition to my own wedding ring (which I adore), I also wear my mum’s engagement ring. She has passed, so this is a lovely way to have her close to me. I also love to wear my dad’s watch, he has also unfortunately passed. I also love handmade jewellery my daughter has made for me.

My daughter excites me daily ... She is growing into an incredible young lady. Very talented, caring, kind, funny, and intelligent, all wrapped up in an infectious personality. On one hand, I hate how fast she is growing up, but it is so exciting watching her smash goal after goal and make the most out of every opportunity.

I am very keen to head back to Paris ... I have always loved visiting here, but my 10-year-old daughter now has the travel urge and I can’t wait to take her and experience it with her, and see it through her eyes.

Mānuka Phuel Synthony Festival is on March 29 at Auckland Domain.

