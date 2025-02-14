From love to loss, the Viva team share their favourite songs to listen to this Valentine’s Day.

What makes something a love song? Is it the subject matter or the feeling? We think both are true – alongside all the other elements of subtext and symbolism that can make a piece of music meaningful to you.

Whether you’re planning an intimate rendezvous at a new wine bar or a simple trip to Bunnings, these are some of our favourite tunes to set the mood.

Grace by Jeff Buckley

The whole of Jeff Buckley’s album Grace plays like an audio teleport back to my teens, an era of tumultuous crushes that I haven’t actually outgrown. Jeff’s iconic songs and covers run the full gamut of anguish, angst, adoration and anger but as a chronically introspective overthinker, Lover, You Should Have Come Over hits me every time. Right in the pit of deluded pining. When you’re ready to admit it is over, or isn’t going to happen, press play on Untangling by Angie McMahon, a beautifully confessional song I can just about listen through without sobbing. – Tyson Beckett

<a href="https://hanspucket.bandcamp.com/album/no-drama">No Drama by Hans Pucket</a>

Kiss the Moon by Hans Pucket

Stunning harmonies, dreamy guitar and proclamations of affection. Kiss the Moon has all the markers of romantic rock but the track manages to find grounding in lyrics so familiar. It’s from the band’s anxiety-ridden rock album No Drama, released in 2022. The rest of the record dances around overwhelming moments of strain and stress. Kiss the Moon is comparatively calming, painting a sweet and honest picture of companionship in the everyday. There’s a sense of relief in these lyrics – they’re not overly fluffy or imposing but, instead, true and patient. Forget the world-ending romances and grand gestures. This is about the sweetness and scariness of feeling known. – Maddy Crutchley

Three Little Birds by Bob Marley Advertisement Advertise with NZME.

This song, along with Into My Arms by Nick Cave and Godspeed by Frank Ocean, defines my wedding day and the love we both felt that day for each other and from the people closest to us. Three Little Birds from Bob’s seminal Exodus album from 1977 is my favourite love song mostly for its lightness and simplicity. It’s corny to admit, but when life deals you with some challenging moments and grief, love is there to pick you up and keep you going and “every little thing, is gonna be all right“. – Dan Ahwa

This Must Be the Place (Naive Melody) by Talking Heads

One of my favourite songs – I play it most days, to be honest. It never fails to bring me joy, and it also captures how I feel about love. A romantic relationship should, I think, feel like a sense of time and place that is with you wherever you go. This 1993 Talking Heads classic gets it; David Byrnes’ lyrics manage to describe an indefinable feeling. “Home is where I want to be, but I guess I’m already there. I come home, she lifted up her wings; I guess that this must be the place.” It’s like how you know you’ve found the right person when everywhere feels like home, and the march of time no longer scares you. They’ll love you till your heart stops, love you till you’re dead. After all, who really knows what’s going to happen, so you might as well live and love, right? “I love the passing of time”. – Emma Gleason

Don’t Dream It’s Over by Miley Cyrus and Ariana Grande

An unbelievably sensual cover of the Crowded House classic Don’t Dream It’s Over. Once upon a time, I’d have insisted I wasn’t the type to melt at two pop stars serenading each other on a blowup couch while wearing cartoon onesies. But that breakdown after Ariana calls Miley the cutest unicorn in the world, forcing her to miss her cue and blurt out, “Sorry, I was flirting” ... Happy Pride Month! – Tyson Beckett

Warm Love by Van Morrison

This is my parents’ song and every time it plays I can picture them dancing, turning each other gently around on an imaginary dancefloor. They’d often play it in the car on the way to a family holiday and it’s such a nostalgic tune for me – the whole album is. It represents family, love and easy, summer road trips. I could cry just thinking about it! – Johanna Thornton

Limit to Your Love by James Blake Advertisement Advertise with NZME.

A great “I’ve just been dumped” song, and equally “he’s just not that into you” banger, very 2010 vibes – it still makes my heart crack right open. – Johanna Thornton

More for Valentine’s Day

Cool couples, hot restaurants and other sweet ideas.

5 Couples On The Perfume They Share, Swap and Love To Smell On Each Other. Because any fragrance can be a genderless fragrance if you deem it as such.

So You Want A Romantic Restaurant? These are the best spots for a date night in Auckland.