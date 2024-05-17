16 Date Night Recipes With A Real Sense Of Romance

These cosy recipes are best served to someone you love.

Making time in your diary to see the people you love is important.

In the rush of busy weeks, an at-home date night offers a sweet simplicity. A meal, some music and some moments for chat foster a sense of presence and connection.

So, which dishes are best to pair with care and conversation? At this time of year, it’s certainly something warm, to encourage that desired cosiness. In this collection, you’ll find this uniting comfort in noodles, curries, tender cuts of meat and rich broths.

A little tablescaping can go a long way too, in cultivating a sense of romance (think candles, foraged flowers and low lighting).

Photo / Babiche Martens

This crisp, fresh salad bowl is topped with a tender duck breast, coated in homemade sauce (think hoisin, orange and honey).

Photo / Jason Oxenham

Pasta joint Osteria Uno shares the recipe for this seafood noodle dish, served with a garlicky, umami sauce.

Photo / Supplied

This curry boasts a lush texture, created with a meld of Maesri panang curry paste and coconut cream.

Photo / Babiche Martens

Warm up over this broth, which swims with a medley of seafood. Think marinated mussels, white fish and prawns.

Photo / Babiche Martens

Pay attention to plating when serving this steak; the potatoes do all the work here (and add a generous drizzle of punchy horseradish sauce).

Photo / Babiche Martens

Citrus season is upon us. Segments of orange add sweetness and zing to this rich duck dish.

Photo / Babiche Martens

This potato curry simply must be served with all of the trimmings (naan, rice, raita and pickle).

Photo / Babiche Martens

Mushroom supplies wholesome flavour to this warming noodle bowl, which is finished with a sprinkle of toasted sesame seeds.

Photo / Babiche Martens

This vegetarian lasagna sees seasonal produce stacked into neat servings and topped with a melty cheese.

Photo / Supplied

Flowers are, of course, a much-appreciated gesture. Aisha Ismail-Singer suggests gifting roses in the form of filo.

Photo / Babiche Martens

Angela Casley recommends selecting a really strong blue cheese for this dish, to produce a hit of flavour.

Photo / Babiche Martens

Mandarin and olive are an unlikely pairing but the salty-meets-sweet combination is delightful in its complexity.

Photo / Babiche Martens

These crunchy pumpkin circles are great as a side dish but also suitable as a heartier meal with the addition of a protein. The toasted sesame coating gives them depth and added flavour.

Photo / Babiche Martens

This flaky salmon piece sits atop a pillowy pasta, infused with the fresh aniseed notes of the fennel.

Photo / Babiche Martens

Angela Casley recommends collecting wild mushrooms from your local farmers’ market (which will also give your loved ones a taste of something local).

Photo / Babiche Martens

This oven-baked chicken serving is enhanced with the deep savoury flavour of miso and a subtle sprinkling of chives.