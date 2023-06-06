Food & Drink

This Aloo Gobi, A Cauliflower & Potato Curry, Is Ready In No Time

By Angela Casley
Serve this warming, fragrant curry with rice, naan, herby yoghurt and your favourite chutney. Photo / Babiche Martens

Get this started as soon as you walk in the door from work and it will be ready in 30 minutes. There is nothing wrong with a few shortcuts; buy the naan and cook the rice in the microwave. Hopefully, there will be some left for lunch the next day.

QUICK AND EASY ALOO GOBI RECIPE

Serves 4
¼ cup oil

1 onion, sliced

4 cloves garlic, sliced

1 Tbsp grated ginger

½ tsp ground cumin

½ tsp garam masala

½ tsp turmeric

1 tsp ground coriander

4 tomatoes, roughly chopped

2 medium potatoes, cubed

½ cup water

3 cups cauliflower florets

1 tsp brown sugar

½ tsp each salt and pepper

1 cup chopped coriander

Rice and naan, to serve
  1. In a heavy-based pot, warm the oil. Add the onion and garlic, cooking for 4 minutes. Add the ginger, cooking for a further 2 minutes. Stir through the cumin, garam masala, turmeric and coriander for 2 minutes or until fragrant.
  2. Stir through the tomatoes, potatoes and water. Cover and cook for 10 minutes. Stir through the cauliflower, sugar, salt and pepper. Cover for a further 8-10 minutes to soften the cauliflower. Remove the lid and stir through the coriander.
  3. Check the seasoning before serving hot with rice and warmed naan bread.

