Get this started as soon as you walk in the door from work and it will be ready in 30 minutes. There is nothing wrong with a few shortcuts; buy the naan and cook the rice in the microwave. Hopefully, there will be some left for lunch the next day.
QUICK AND EASY ALOO GOBI RECIPE Serves 4
¼ cup oil 1 onion, sliced 4 cloves garlic, sliced 1 Tbsp grated ginger ½ tsp ground cumin ½ tsp garam masala ½ tsp turmeric 1 tsp ground coriander 4 tomatoes, roughly chopped 2 medium potatoes, cubed ½ cup water 3 cups cauliflower florets 1 tsp brown sugar ½ tsp each salt and pepper 1 cup chopped coriander Rice and naan, to serve
- In a heavy-based pot, warm the oil. Add the onion and garlic, cooking for 4 minutes. Add the ginger, cooking for a further 2 minutes. Stir through the cumin, garam masala, turmeric and coriander for 2 minutes or until fragrant.
- Stir through the tomatoes, potatoes and water. Cover and cook for 10 minutes. Stir through the cauliflower, sugar, salt and pepper. Cover for a further 8-10 minutes to soften the cauliflower. Remove the lid and stir through the coriander.
- Check the seasoning before serving hot with rice and warmed naan bread.