To check if an avocado is ripe, gently press the stem. If it is soft and comes away, your avocado is ready to go. You will also see the colour under the stem. Smashing the cucumbers before adding to the salad creates an extra fresh bite.
BEEF AND SMASHED CUCUMBER NOODLE SALAD RECIPE Serves 4
400g sirloin steak, fat removed 1 tsp cumin 1 tsp coriander 1 tsp paprika 1 Tbsp oil ½ telegraph cucumber, chopped chunky 2 cups shredded cos lettuce 1 ripe avocado, cubed 1 cup coriander leaves 2 cups crispy noodles
Dressing 1 Tbsp fish sauce 2 Tbsp olive oil 2 tsp sesame oil 2 tsp caster sugar ¼ cup lemon or lime juice
- Rub the steak with the cumin, coriander, paprika and oil, and set aside for 10 minutes.
- Heat a frying pan or barbecue grill to a high heat. Sear the beef for 4 minutes on each side, then remove and rest.
- Combine the dressing ingredients in a jar and shake well.
- Place the cucumber in a large bowl and smash lightly with the end of a rolling pin, to crush. Add the lettuce, avocado, coriander and noodles.
- Just before serving, thinly slice the meat and add it to the salad along with the dressing.
- Serve on a large platter.