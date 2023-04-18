Food & Drink

Comfort Is At The Heart Of This Miso-Glazed Pumpkin & Noodle Recipe

By Angela Casley
This warming vegetarian meal makes for an easy weeknight dinner. Photo / Babiche Martens

Simple yet super-tasty, this vegetarian meal is quick to make. It is almost better reheated, having allowed the flavours to develop. A great dish to take for a work lunch, guaranteed to give your workmates food envy.

MISO PUMPKIN AND NOODLES RECIPE

Serves 4
500g peeled pumpkin, sliced 1cm

200g cooked noodles

½ cup coriander leaves, to garnish

1 Tbsp miso glaze (see below)
Miso glaze

3 Tbsp miso

2 Tbsp soy sauce

1 Tbsp grated ginger

1 Tbsp runny honey

2 tsp sesame oil

2 Tbsp peanut oil

1 Tbsp sesame seeds
Broth

2 cups vegetable stock

1 cup water

2 slices ginger

1 spring onion, thinly sliced

200g shiitake mushrooms
  1. Preheat the oven to 180C. Line a baking tray with paper.
  2. Place the pumpkin slices on the baking tray and brush each side with the glaze, reserving 1 Tbsp for the broth. Place into the oven for 25 minutes until golden and cooked through. Remove.
  3. To make the broth, place the stock, water, ginger, spring onion and glaze in a medium-sized pot and bring to a simmer for 5 minutes. Add the shiitake mushrooms and continue to cook for 5 minutes. Stir through the noodles.
  4. Divide the broth and noodles between four bowls and top with the miso pumpkin. Garnish with coriander.

