Simple yet super-tasty, this vegetarian meal is quick to make. It is almost better reheated, having allowed the flavours to develop. A great dish to take for a work lunch, guaranteed to give your workmates food envy.
MISO PUMPKIN AND NOODLES RECIPE Serves 4
500g peeled pumpkin, sliced 1cm 200g cooked noodles ½ cup coriander leaves, to garnish 1 Tbsp miso glaze (see below)
Miso glaze 3 Tbsp miso 2 Tbsp soy sauce 1 Tbsp grated ginger 1 Tbsp runny honey 2 tsp sesame oil 2 Tbsp peanut oil 1 Tbsp sesame seeds
Broth 2 cups vegetable stock 1 cup water 2 slices ginger 1 spring onion, thinly sliced 200g shiitake mushrooms
- Preheat the oven to 180C. Line a baking tray with paper.
- Place the pumpkin slices on the baking tray and brush each side with the glaze, reserving 1 Tbsp for the broth. Place into the oven for 25 minutes until golden and cooked through. Remove.
- To make the broth, place the stock, water, ginger, spring onion and glaze in a medium-sized pot and bring to a simmer for 5 minutes. Add the shiitake mushrooms and continue to cook for 5 minutes. Stir through the noodles.
- Divide the broth and noodles between four bowls and top with the miso pumpkin. Garnish with coriander.