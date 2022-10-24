Donna Hay’s latest cookbook The Fast Five transforms weeknight classics into speedy and delicious recipes destined to become family favourites, including this satisfying pasta.

SILKY PARMESAN PASTA WITH CRISPY CRUMB RECIPE

Serves 4

400g dried spaghetti

1 cup cream

4 egg yolks, lightly beaten

1 cup finely grated parmesan, plus extra to serve

Sea salt and cracked black pepper

4 cups wild rocket, chopped, plus extra to serve

2 tsp finely grated lemon rind

Crispy crumb

2 cups fresh sourdough breadcrumbs

2 Tbsp extra virgin olive oil

2 tsp dried chilli flakes

1. To make the crispy crumb, preheat oven to 180C. Line a large baking tray with non-stick baking paper.

2. Combine the breadcrumbs, oil and chilli flakes. Place on the prepared tray and bake for 5-8 minutes or until golden, stirring occasionally. Set aside.

3. Cook the pasta in a large saucepan of boiling salted water until al dente. Drain and set aside.

4. Whisk the cream, yolk and parmesan together in a bowl to combine.

5. Return the pan over low heat. Add the parmesan cream mixture and cook for 2 minutes, stirring gently with a spatula, until silky and slightly thickened, but not scrambled. Sprinkle with salt and pepper.

6. Add the pasta and cook for 1-2 minutes, stirring, until it is coated in the sauce and heated through. Stir through the rocket and rind.

7. Divide the pasta between serving bowls and sprinkle with the crispy crumb, the extra rocket and extra parmesan.