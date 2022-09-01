This Chorizo & Prosciutto Pasta Can Accommodate A Tight Weeknight Schedule

Chorizo sausage adds an intense flavour and depth to any dish. Don’t waste any of the beautiful bright orange oil or juices that are released when cooked; it’s ideal for frying onions and garlic in.
CHORIZO AND PROSCIUTTO PASTA RECIPE
Serves 4
200g pasta 3 Tbsp olive oil 2 chorizo sausages, thinly sliced 1 small onion, finely chopped 3 cloves garlic 1 tsp ground paprika 300ml passata ½ cup red wine ¼ cup water 2 tsp brown sugar 2 tsp balsamic vinegar 1 cup basil leaves Salt and pepper, to taste 4 slices prosciutto Grated parmesan, to serve
- Cook the pasta as per packet instructions.
- Heat the oil to a medium heat in a large pot. Add the chorizo and cook until lightly browned. Remove with a slotted spoon, leaving the oil in the pot. Add the onion and garlic, cooking for 3 or 4 minutes to soften. Stir through the paprika, then add the passata, wine, water, sugar, vinegar and half the basil leaves, bringing to a simmer until thick. Stir through the chorizo.
- Add the drained pasta to the sauce, then season with salt and pepper. Serve with basil leaves, a slice of prosciutto and parmesan.