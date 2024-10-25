The Coolest Looks Of The Week, From Colman Domingo to Kirsten Dunst

Eccentricity abounds this week, with the best celebrity outfits showing a flare for fun.

Taste is subjective and personal, so it’s nice to see celebrities flexing some creativity and weirdness. Kirsten Dunst has a cape, Julia Fox is wearing what looks like a swim cap and there are illusions aplenty.

Here’s what caught our eye.

Colman Domingo

The recently announced Met Gala chair is wearing a custom look by Alessandro Michele (love the louche sash and lace gloves) and looking as elegant as always. Less expected, however, is that fabulous cat. “It’s actually a little bag,” he told People, and was by Valentino and contained his ID and a US$20 note. “I thought it’s fun and it’s a conversation starter.” He’s not wrong; Go Fug Yourself called it a “cursed object” but I’m here for it – red carpets need more kitsch and curve balls.

Tilda Swinton attends a photocall for the movie La Habitacion De Al Lado in Madrid, Spain. Photo / Getty Images

Tilda Swinton

Tweed on Tilda, a more embellished iteration of Chanel’s house codes. Her shoes are miles better than those worn with this look on the runway.

Julia Fox attends the premiere for The Trainer during the 19th Rome Film Festival in Italy. Photo / Getty Images

Julia Fox

More weird, this time from Queen of Kook, Julia Fox. She’s wearing Willy Chavarria’s adidas collaboration in Rome, and it’s a fitting choice for the premiere of The Trainer, her new film. Julia is styled by Briana Andalore.

Eddie Redmayne attends the 2024 Academy Museum Gala in Los Angeles. Photo / Getty Images

Eddie Redmayne

Polka dots? Stop! This is so fun but also so elegant – no mean feat. It’s Valentino by Alessandro Michele. The abbreviated sleeves work because the trousers have fullness. There was division on our team chat over this one; “magician” was offered by one Viva staffer who blamed the red velvet backdrop. Either way, it’s magic. No one does red carpet quite like Eddie; there’s frivolity and quality, but he never looks like a slave to fashion or like the ensemble is wearing him. This week also saw him working a sensual grey suit.

Rick Owens and Michelle Lamy attend Moncler's The City of Genius event in Shanghai.

Rick Owens & Michelle Lamy

Two icons (we hardly ever use that word around here) attending a Moncler event. God, they look good. I don’t think a puffer vest has ever looked cooler, or more Bene Gesserit.

Lashana Lynch attends the New York premiere of The Day Of The Jackal. Photo / Getty Images

Lashana Lynch

I love trompe l’oeil, and this – Ottolinger – is a good one. Even better that it’s (technically) a maternity dress, making the trick of the eye even more interesting in the context of step and repeat photography. Advertisement Advertise with NZME.

Rachel Sennott attends the 2024 Academy Museum Gala in Los Angeles. Photo / @jaredellner

Rachel Sennot

I love obnoxious colours and own a cardigan in this exact shade of yellow. It’s really working on Rachel, whose humour is brash and raunchy (Bottoms is silly, sensational and a refreshing spin on high-school comedy). Styled by Jarden Ellner, who also works with Sabrina Carpenter and Molly Gordon and has fine-tuned a contemporary take on bombshell style, Sennot is wearing archival Jean Paul Gaultier. It’s sculptural but also puffy, making this sexy but weird and just great. The classic hair and makeup (the latter is by New Zealand maestro Amber D) is the perfect counter.

Andrew Garfield and Elmo on Sesame Street. Photo / Sesame Workshop

Andrew Garfield & Elmo

A cute, crafty look on Andrew, who’s been having fun with his wardrobe lately. It’s a one-of-a-kind piece from Pikol Clothing (made from an old tablecloth) and he wore it for an appearance on Sesame Street, and later on Jeopardy! The former saw him have a deep conversation with Elmo – another icon who’s maintained a steadfast approach to style throughout their career – which made headlines this week for its sensitive approach to grief.

Nathalie Emmanuel attends the The Killer premiere in Paris, France. Photo / Getty Images

Nathalie Emmanuel

More optical illusions, this time on Nathalie Emmanuel who’s wearing fun, fringy Prada.

Kirsten Dunst attends the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Gala in Los Angeles. Photo / Getty Images

Kirsten Dunst

There’s something very Halston about this: the drapey crepe, the brown, the languid glamour. It’s Gucci, a Sabato De Sarno creation, and she’s also at the Annual Academy Museum Gala in Los Angeles, which seemed to have better-dressed guests than the actual Oscars.

Emma Gleason is the Herald’s deputy editor of lifestyle and entertainment (audience), and has worked on Viva for more than four years, contributing stories on culture, fashion and what’s going on in Auckland.

