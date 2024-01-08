Awards season kicks off with the Golden Globes. Cue ties, sequins and Emma Stone vs The Backdrop.

After a turbulent and divisive year for the entertainment industry film (2023 saw lengthy strikes and production shutdowns), some of the biggest names in Tinseltown came together under one roof today to celebrate the best in film and television.

While Greta Gerwig’s pink, playful and poignant Barbie led the film nominations, it was the other half of the cultural phenomenon, Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer, which took out a sundry of awards, including Best Director, Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Best Supporting Actor. Other category standouts included Anatomy of a Fall, Killers of the Flower Moon, Past Lives, The Colour Purple, Poor Things and May December.

Among the major contenders for television were The Crown, The Last of Us, Abbott Elementary, Beef, Barry, The Bear (yes, chef!) and Lessons in Chemistry. Satirical drama Succession led the pack, earning the title of Best Television Series.

The list of nominees attending the awards was especially lengthy this year — the broadness of the award categories led to an eclectic mix that included Pedro Pascal, Ayo Edebiri, Taylor Swift, Helen Mirren and Paul Giamatti.

We also saw winners of last year’s ceremony attending. Michelle Yeoh, who previously took home Best Actress for the heartfelt, exhilarating sci-fi action adventure Everything, Everywhere, All at Once, was a presenter for the show.

Of course, the Golden Globes red carpet sets the stage for celebrity fashion during awards season. Did the turbulent climate lead to poignant and political dressing? Did stars seek the relief of nostalgia, with classic and conventional glam? Who wore the backdrop better? Find out below.

Pedro Pascal arrives at the 81st Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills. Photo / AP

Pedro Pascal

He always looks like he’s having fun, even in a sling. Beyond Pedro Pascal’s necessary accessory (the cause: a fall), the actor and beloved ‘internet daddy’ showcased his usual sartorial confidence with a quirky tasseled top, a welcome palette cleanser against the veritable sea of plain suits. — Julia Gessler Advertisement Advertise with NZME.

Taylor Swift arrives at the 81st Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills. Photo / AP

Taylor Swift

The indomitable songstress and global It girl opted for Gucci green, the strappy look a custom cascade of serpentine sequins balanced against her neat girl-next-door bangs. — JG

Lily Gladstone arrives at the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills. Photo / Getty Images

Lily Gladstone

Killers of the Moon Flower actress Lily Gladstone, who became the first Indigenous person to win a Golden Globe for Best Actress, marked her milestone in a strapless white gown with a cloud of a cape from Valentino, all puff and performance. Her jewels were part Bulgari and notably part Lenise Omeasoo, a Blackfeet designer. — JG

Emma Stone arrives at the 81st Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills. Photo / AP

Emma Stone

The Poor Things actress, who won her second Golden Globe, is remarkably coordinated with this year’s rose backdrop, but we think she wore it better, the Louis Vuitton gown a winning combination of sheer delicateness and delicate sheer. Flirty and flowery. — JG

Dua Lipa arrives at the 81st Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills. Photo / AP Advertisement Advertise with NZME.

Dua Lipa

Perhaps appropriately, Mermaid Barbie opts for a mermaid-cut dress on the carpet. Dua Lipa, nominated for Best Original Song with Dance the Night, is hugged by a custom Schiaparelli dress adorned with jewels in organic shapes. It’s a dark and dramatic turn for the awards show that embraces a classic shape with innovative points of interest. — Madeleine Crutchley

Bella Ramsey arrives at the 81st Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills. Photo / Getty Images

Bella Ramsey

Bella Ramsey is one of the most talented rising stars in Hollywood, and already has a red-carpet formula that works: simple, possibly structured, with plenty of room to play. We love this blue and grey Prada look from The Last of Us actor, the jacket a preppy, pretty shade of powder blue with a pocket sharp enough to cut something. — JG

David Oyelowo arrives at the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills. Photo / Getty Images

David Oyelowo

David Oyelowo, nominated for Best Actor in a limited series for Lawmen: Bass Reeves, stands out from a long parade of black and white suits, donning a stylish, monochromatic brown tuxedo. The actor finds the necessary sense of contrast in lush and disparate textures. — MC

Hunter Schafer attends the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills. Photo / Getty Images

Hunter Schafer

A slight breeze picked up over the carpet, causing several stars to note the chill, but it served Hunter Schafer’s iridescent Prada gown well. The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes star dons a light and airy custom dress, which waves in the wind for subtle yet cinematic drama. — MC

Tyler James Williams attends the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills. Photo / Getty Images

Tyler James Williams

The Abbott Elementary actor was among a few men sporting pinstripes on the carpet, but was unique in finding a real sense of fun. The exaggerated, pointy shoulder is delightfully cartoonish, as is the oversized floral embellishment. It’s a fitting approach from a beloved comedy star. — MC

Greta Gerwig attends the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills. Photo / Getty Images

Greta Gerwig

The Barbie director is sweeping in this black gown by Fendi Couture, complete with matching gloves and chain link earrings. The dress is draped delicately and looks distinctly buttery, while the gloves bring out a sense of glamorous drama. — MC

Barry Keoghan arrives at the 81st Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills. Photo / Getty Images

Barry Keoghan

Saltburn star Barry Keoghan steps out in a vibrant and punkish ensemble from the spring/summer 2024 Louis Vuitton collection by Pharrell Williams. The wool jacket and matching pants are patterned with Damier Ebene, the heritage Louis Vuitton checkboard pattern that buzzes across the garments. Excitingly, Keoghan also revels in lots of embellishment, with an earring, necklace, pearl buttons, belt, watch, brooch, and even pierced shoes. — MC

Helen Mirren arrives at the 81st Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills. Photo / AP

Helen Mirren

Yes, it does look like that outfit sported by Cinderella’s fairy godmother. But there’s something great about its buoyancy. The big sleeves. The ruching. The purple. Bippity, boppity, beautiful, Helen Mirren. — JG

Billie Eilish arrives at the 81st Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills. Photo / AP

Billie Eilish

The What Was I Made For singer embraces an intensely preppy and 2000s sensibility for the carpet, sporting an oversized blazer, a khaki skirt and a spiky bun — she’s just missing a mini flip phone. Eilish, awarded Best Original Song with her brother Finneas, said the ensemble came together through her own styling. It’s a zeitgeisty move from the star that feels welcome among the crowd of sentimental looks. — MC

Margot Robbie arrives at the 81st Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills. Photo / AP

Margot Robbie

Barbie. Never. Dies. Margot Robbie returns to the toybox yet again to assume the role of the dominating doll. In this iteration, the producer and star wears a Giorgio Armani Privé gown from the fall/winter 2022-23 collection. It’s been adjusted to more closely resemble to 1977 SuperStar Barbie doll — complete with shine and an exuberant fishnet-esque stole. — MC

Natasha Lyonne arrives at the 81st Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills. Photo / AP

Natasha Lyonne

Spikes growing skyward? It could only be Maison Schiaparelli, the strapless, backless, dangliest dress worn with ease by Natasha Lyonne. — JG

Ayo Edebiri arrives at the 81st Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills. Photo / AP

Ayo Edebiri

A slick and fiery Prada number was the ensemble of choice for Best Actress in a Comedy winner Ayo Edebiri. An overlay of sheer tulle adds a sense of lightness to the sharply cut dress. Like many of her looks, it’s slick, cool and just a little playful. I’m looking forward to seeing what she has in store for the rest of her awards season accoutrements. — MC

Jennifer Lawrence arrives at the 81st Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif. Photo / AP

Jennifer Lawrence

The Jennifer objective: keep things simple. On the red carpet, the actress, nominated for rom-com No Hard Feelings, opted for a plungy velvet Dior gown and a diamond pendant necklace. It was loose, and pared-back. But it was also effective. — JG

Greta Lee arrives at the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills. Photo / Getty Images

Greta Lee

This dress is so obviously gorgeous to anyone with eyeballs. Earning raves for her restrained performance in the romantic heartstring-tugger Past Lives, Greta Lee, who was nominated for Best Actress, slinked down the red carpet in creamy custom Loewe. — JG

Jeremy Allen White arrives at the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills. Photo / Getty Images

Jeremy Allen White

The star of The Bear, who took home an award for Best Actor in a comedy show, finds a breezy elevation for this black suit with a sheer undershirt — a nice example of finding interest in simple pieces. It’s a subtle embellishment from Allen White, who is becoming known for his classic and sturdy style. — MC

Brie Larson arrives at the 81st Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills. Photo / AP

Brie Larson

Attending the awards as a nominee for Lessons in Chemistry, Brie Larson wears a lavender dress seemingly inspired by the 1950s era that supplies the show its setting. The stiff but voluminous skirt strikes a tricky balance — the cut feels referential, while its soft sheen feels contemporary and fresh. — MC

Timothée Chalamet arrives at the 81st Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills. Photo / AP

Timothée Chalamet

The most admirable thing about Timothée Chalamet on the red carpet is how authentically Timothée Chalamet he is. Nominated for his effervescent performance in Wonka, the actor wore a Celine Homme suit that was at once laid back and shimmering — a match to his equally sparkly date, Kylie Jenner. — JG

Rose McIver arrives at the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills. Photo / Getty Images

Rose McIver