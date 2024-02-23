The Coolest Looks Of The Week, From Lily Gladstone To Emma Corrin

We have a short, sharp list of looks this week (and no boring blazers in sight).

After what feels like months of safe, categorically stylish looks from the world’s red carpets, press trails, and front rows — or the equally dull attention-courting looks calibrated for algorithmic success — there was plenty of weird, fascinating fashion and ideas that revelled in pageantry.

Is it the Poor Things effect? Or John Galliano’s theatrical influence? Regardless, it’s a vibe.

A great example of this was the Baftas, which proved the most high-calibre red carpet so far this awards season, and my colleague Dan Ahwa has analysed all the best outfits. Emma Corrin we kept for this column, and she’s just one of the great looks you’ll find below.

Lily Gladstone

A glittering flourish of custom Valentino for Lily Gladstone this week, who’s attending Costume Designers Guild Awards, styled by Jason Rembert. The gesture created by the cape (shroud?) is elegant and cool in equal measures, while the earrings are just the thing to finish the look.

Emma Corrin attends the 2024 Bafta Awards in London. Photo / AP

Emma Corrin

The nuance of eccentricity isn’t as common as we’d long on the red carpet. So often stars overshoot it, ending in the realms of spectacle and costumery. Emma Corrin’s Bafta outfit by Miu Miu, however, shows how pulling back a little does wonders; there’s pageantry with the headpiece and some big old bows, a rather elegantly shouldered black top, and a dash of the perverse thanks to the flash of blue hosiery and some sharp pumps. It’s styled by Harry Lambert, who added an inspired fascinator to finish the look. More of these, please.

Nicola Coughlan attends the Erdem show at London Fashion Week. Photo / Getty Images

Nicola Coughlan

More grandeur, this time on Nicola Coughlan, who’s wearing a rather sumptuous Erdem look to the brand’s London Fashion Week show. Those gloves! The actor always does a brilliant job of melding historic design codes — which I feel like is an intentional nod to her tenure on Bridgerton — with contemporary relevance.

Amina Seck attends the Emporio Armani fashion show during Milan Fashion Week. Photo / Getty Images

Amina Seck

The sweet notes and layers of embellishments work well on Amina Seck, benefiting from the sleek beauty look. This Armani look is fun, feminine and carries a mood of the 1980s — those doorknocker earrings help — which is fitting from a designer who helped define the decade. The model is attending his Milan Fashion Week show.

Maisie Williams does press for 'The New Look'. Photo / Kobe Wagstaff, @aralda.vintage

Maisie Williams

Now this is capital-F femme fatale fabulous, and it’s an apt choice for the press tour of The New Look, which focuses on the war-time lives and careers of Coco Chanel, Pierre Balmain and Cristóbal Balenciaga. This Maisie Williams look is suitably tailored and dramatic, and the skirt suit is vintage Vivienne Westwood from 1996, sourced from Los Angeles retailer Aralda Vintage.

Hunter Schafer of the movie “Cuckoo” attends the “A Different Man” premiere during the 74th Berlinale International Film Festival Berlin at Berlinale Palast on February 16, 2024 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

Hunter Shafer

We’ve barely caught our breath after John Galliano’s sublime haute couture show for Maison Margiela Artisanal a couple of weeks ago, and it’s still garnering comments, analysis and headlines for a strikingly fresh — or perhaps, old-school — fashion proposition. Well loosen your stays, for Hunter Shafer (who works with stylist Dara Allen) has worn the collection for what must be its first time in public. There’s something very old Hollywood about this, with the ingenue posture demanded of the cardigan and the hourglass hips, which works for the occasion; she’s attending the Berlinale International Film Festival.

