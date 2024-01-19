From the red carpets of the award circuit to the front rows at fashion week, what looks caught our eye in the sea of celebrity style?

You’d be forgiven for feeling red-carpet fatigue after the past couple of weeks, with myriad award ceremonies and, after the strike-induced hiatus of Hollywood stars last year, wall-to-wall celebrities gunning for the spotlight and flexing their cultural relevance through fashion.

There were some refreshing looks, particularly the Emmy Awards and Golden Globes, which the Viva team tuned their expert lens on. So, for the sake of a palate cleanser, I’ve kept gowns to the minimum for this week’s column.

Not only is it award season, but the menswear shows are also underway in Europe and with so many luxury brands betting on talent — whether through official ambassadors or the media attention a stacked front row brings — there were big names galore there too.

So, amidst all that, what stood out? As always, the most successful looks feel like clothes: things you wear in the real world. There were some great separates, suits and Stella McCartney stepped out in animal print.

Greta Lee

One of the best-dressed stars this awards season (and all year round to be honest) is Greta Lee, who consistently balances clever with cool, and has the poise to pull off avant-garde looks. Styled by Danielle Goldberg, who also works with Ayo Edebiri, Lee regularly wears Loewe by Jonathan Anderson, and this Critics Choice Awards look is yet another example of how well the brand works for her. It’s from the spring-summer 24 menswear collection, and the ultra-high-rise pants look great here. A sparkly ensemble, there are 150,000 Swarovski crystals — all were, apparently, placed by hand — complemented nicely by Tiffany & Co. jewellery.

Fashion designer Stella McCartney arrives at Laurent restaurant in Paris to celebrate the birthday of supermodel Kate Moss. Photo / Getty Images

Stella McCartney

What a roaringly good look. This reminds me of McCartney's tenure at the helm of Chloé — all those sexy dresses, tank tops, and era-defining low-slung pants. She looks like the rock 'n' roll scion she is. It's fitting, too, for the occasion: she's in Paris for Kate Moss' 50th birthday party.

Anna Dello Russo at Milan Fashion Week. Photo / @annadellorusso

Anna Dello Russo

My favourite genre of ADR is subdued and slouchy. Though bright and flashy outfits made her a fixture of street-style photography in the 2010s, the most enduring photo I’ve seen of the journalist is from 1996; taken by the legendary Helmut Newton, she’s wearing a long, black Yohji Yamamoto coat and men’s boots, hunching through a piazza. There are echoes of that era here too, in this tweedy look worn to the Giorgio Armani menswear show in Milan this week.

Da’Vine Joy Randolph at the 29th Critics Choice Awards. Photo / Jordan Strauss, AP

Da’Vine Joy Randolph

I had to include one gown, and this custom Jovana Louis number is gorgeous. Styled by Micah McDonald and Wayman Deon, the silhouette, fit and texture are all brilliant, and make for a winning dress, suitably, because Da’Vine Joy Randolph took home the Best Supporting Actress award for The Holdovers.

Donald Glover attends the premiere of the television series 'Mr. & Mrs. Smith' in London. Photo / Scott A Garfitt, AP

Donald Glover

It takes a brave person to wear salmon pink — a colour that does few folks any favours — and for that, Glover gets an inclusion this week. It’s a cosy look (he’s in London) styled by Ilaria Urbinati, who paired the delightfully fuzzy Zegna two-piece with a Loewe coat and suede loafers by Tod’s.

Jodie Foster at the 29th Critics Choice Awards. Photo / Jordan Strauss, AP

Jodie Foster

It’s always a treat to see Foster on the red carpet, and this custom Louis Vuitton is a great choice — perfectly fitted, with a touch of frivolity. Suits really work for her, and she wore another great one for an appearance on Jimmy Fallon this week. With a lead role in the fourth season of True Detective, which has just hit screens, there’s likely more to come too.

Colman Domingo at the 29th Critics Choice Awards. Photo / Jordan Strauss, AP

Colman Domingo

Sensational coat on The Color Purple star. It’s custom Valentino (the lining is a sweet touch) and he’s at the Critics Choice Awards. Those shoes are great too, and the whole look shows how impactful having fun with fashion can be.

