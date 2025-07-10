This sparkling collection of jewellery, clothing and makeup will suit those with a penchant for all things shiny.

You’ll certainly glean something from this collection of jewels and gems.

The Viva team have considered a litany of precious things, from beauty products to show-stopping dresses and gleaming jewellery, to encourage the addition of something that shimmers into your everyday wardrobe.

Meadowlark ring from $495

Angular and precise, this sharp teardrop ring features eight pavé stones set sequentially along one facade. Available in orange, red or yellow sapphires that contrast against a bright sterling silver band for a striking piece designed to be worn in a sloped stack.

Zoe & Morgan limited edition pendant $5000

Embodying the spirit of vintage treasures, this limited-edition necklace has a 13k natural, hand-carved aquamarine set proudly against a statement clasp that sits beautifully at the front, allowing you to wear the pendant on or off the chain depending on your outfit and mood.

Swipe on this luxurious gloss-in-oil formula and allow the nourishing ingredients contained within to create the illusion of a fuller-looking pout. The cushiony applicator drenches lips in glossy colour, like this rich, ruby-red hue.

Stolen Girlfriends Club ring $499

Called the Cosmic Punk ring, this sculpturally celestial ring has a North Star motif set with a vibrant scattering of micro citrine, peridot, Swiss topaz, amethyst and garnet stones. Stolen Girlfriends Club jewellery is cast in a unique tone of pale, 18k gold-plated silver designed to complement a variety of skin tones.

Zara heels $135

With a 6cm stiletto heel and embroidered mesh detailing, these slingbacks are daintily neutral but eye-catchingly interesting in their own right.

This vivid knit cardigan, in the colour sapphire, will be a rich addition to your winter wear. It’s a blend of cashmere and wool and will slip under your insulating coat as an extra layer.

Mecca Max Eye Max Shimmer Gel Eyeliner in Jade, $28

Lean in to sparkle with Mecca Max’s shimmering gel eyeliners – packed with pigment and able to be smudged or sharpened depending on preference. Jade isn’t the only jewel tone available in this sparkling formula, with amethyst, sapphire, bronzite, aquamarine and diamond sure to appeal to the magpies among us.

Squint and you’ll spot a stone at the centre of this tank top. It’s a recurring design motif from Australian designer Christopher Esber, who adds hardware and embellishment to his minimal pieces for a sense of glamour.

Vania earrings, $50, from Karen Walker

Simple, versatile and endlessly wearable, these pearl and tiger’s eye drop earrings handcrafted by Vania Truchsess make a great everyday lobe adornment.

Toasty and milky natural quartz beads, characterised by organic shapes and subtle variations, combine in this earthy necklace’s warm aura. A string of sunshine finished with durable stainless-steel hardware.

Bask in emerald, amethyst and lapis with this new dress from local designer Jojo Ross, who has just opened a new showroom in Onehunga. Jojo’s mesh dresses, structured coats and unique fabrications share a space with handmade handbags by Emily Mahy.

Leah Firth earrings $330

Leah Firth’s pieces embody an organic feel, thanks to her preferred method of the casting-in-place. It’s a perfectly imperfect fit given her brand’s ethos of going with the flow – embracing misalignment and decay. These studs almost convey the whimsical sense that these lab-grown sapphires are just unearthed, set in bedrock.

Kowtow frequently returns to earthy but mind-bending prints. This piece appropriates pictures from the pages of geology books to create a collage of minerals.

Silk & Steel ring $469

Part of their Harmony collection that is centred around meaningful gems, this Silk & Steel ring features a trio of hexagonally-cut rose quartz stones set on a ribbed, textured shank. The gentle contrast between the soft rosy tones and crisp silver produces a clean calmness.

Promising shine so bright it’ll rival that of a sparkling constellation, Rituel de Fille’s shimmering gelée formulation boasts a rich texture and bold colour payoff. The colour-shifting pigments can be worn over bare skin or layered together for a high-impact look.

