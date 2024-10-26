Made ahead, these vibrant carrot ribbons add a bright bite to your morning meal.

This is a fresh way to start your day: creamy avocado, crisp carrot, and hot runny poached egg. Yum. The carrots are also perfect for topping a salad or adding to a sandwich.

PICKLED CARROTS WITH AVOCADO AND EGGS Serves 4

2 carrots, peeled ½ cup water ½ cup water 1 tsp salt 1 tsp salt ¼ cup white vinegar ¼ cup white vinegar ¼ cup sugar ¼ cup sugar 1 tsp crushed coriander seeds 1 tsp crushed coriander seeds 2 avocados 2 avocados 4 slices toast 4 slices toast 4 eggs, poached 4 eggs, poached

Peel the carrot lengthways into strips. Put the water, salt, vinegar, sugar, and coriander seeds into a pot and bring them to a simmer. Add the carrot cooking for three minutes. Then, turn off the heat. Pour into a bowl or jar and allow to cool completely. When ready to serve, mash the avocado and season. Smother on the toast and top with an egg and some pickled carrots.

Chia Jam. Transform frozen berries into a quick and healthy chia jam with this easy recipe – ideal for breakfast or a sweet snack.