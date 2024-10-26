Made ahead, these vibrant carrot ribbons add a bright bite to your morning meal.
This is a fresh way to start your day: creamy avocado, crisp carrot, and hot runny poached egg. Yum. The carrots are also perfect for topping a salad or adding to a sandwich.
Serves 4
- Peel the carrot lengthways into strips.
- Put the water, salt, vinegar, sugar, and coriander seeds into a pot and bring them to a simmer. Add the carrot cooking for three minutes. Then, turn off the heat. Pour into a bowl or jar and allow to cool completely.
- When ready to serve, mash the avocado and season. Smother on the toast and top with an egg and some pickled carrots.
