Preserve your pumpkin with this quick pickling recipe – ideal for salads, platters, and long-lasting fridge storage.

Any vegetable can be pickled. This quick pickle is ready to eat after one or two days. Add it to salads, top a risotto, or drain and add it to a platter. It will last in the fridge for months, so it’s great to have on hand.

PICKLED PUMPKIN Makes 1-2 jars

2 cups white vinegar 1 cup sugar 1 cup sugar 1 cup hot water 1 cup hot water 1 star anise 1 star anise 2 cinnamon sticks 2 cinnamon sticks 1 tsp peppercorns 1 tsp peppercorns 1 red chilli, seeds remove and cuts 1 red chilli, seeds remove and cuts 2 thyme stalks 2 thyme stalks 800g (4 cups) peeled pumpkin 800g (4 cups) peeled pumpkin

Firstly, get the pickle liquid cooking. In a large pot, place the vinegar, sugar, water, star anise, cinnamon, peppercorns and chilli to a simmer for 5 minutes. Cut the pumpkin into slices or chunks and add it to the pickle liquid, cooking for 5 minutes or until just cooked. A sharp knife will insert easily. Remove the pot from the heat and add the thyme. Place the pumpkin into jars and top up with the pickling liquid. Store in the fridge until ready to use.

To amplify every meal

Beetroot salad with rocket, macadamia and goat’s cheese. Textural, creamy and little bit peppery.

Roasted cauliflower and avocado mash. This wonder bowl filled with baked cauliflower, chickpeas and creamy avocado is fabulous as a main or side. Add crispy chorizo for a kick.

Black bean sesame eggplant sticks. Dressed in a sweet and salty black bean, garlic and chilli sauce, these fried and baked eggplants make for a deliciously sticky side. Serve with a lemon cheek.

Beetroot and red cabbage salad. Dates, feta and a maple syrup-lemon dressing turn beetroot and red cabbage into something sublime. Toss with pine nuts for added texture.