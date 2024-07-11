This recipe can be served as a side dish or a light vegetarian main course.

Don’t let anyone put you off Brussels sprouts. Here, they don’t even touch water, keeping them crisp and full of flavour. Plus, they’re served with a luxurious ball of fresh burrata.

CRISPY BRUSSELS SPROUTS WITH CRISPY SAGE LEAVES RECIPE Serves 4

20g butter 1 Tbsp olive oil 1 Tbsp olive oil 200g Brussels sprouts, halved 200g Brussels sprouts, halved 1 tsp salt 1 tsp salt 1 Tbsp flavourless oil 1 Tbsp flavourless oil ½ cup sage leaves ½ cup sage leaves 2 tsp lemon zest 2 tsp lemon zest ½ cup hummus ½ cup hummus 1 ball burrata, excess water squeezed 1 ball burrata, excess water squeezed

Preheat the oven to 180C. Heat the butter and oil in a large frying pan until slightly browned. Add the sprouts to the pan, browning on all sides. Season with salt and bake for 10-15 minutes, depending on their size, until just cooked but still vibrant green. Heat the flavourless oil in a small frying pan. Cook the sage leaves for 20 seconds each side. To serve, spread the hummus onto the base of a plate. Top with the sprouts, sage leaves, zest and torn burrata.

From more Brussels sprouts options to hearty fish dishes.

Salmon orzotto. Flaky fish is the ideal pair to a creamy bowl of pasta. Finely chopped dill and lemon zest are fresh additions to this recipe, lifting the super savoury dish.

Pan-fried snapper with passionfruit-mango salsa. A meal that’s fast and flavourful.

Puff pastry topped fish pie. This fish pie recipe, from English chef Rick Stein, is cheesy, rich and topped with crispy pastry. It’s a real comfort for chilly evenings.