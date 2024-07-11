This recipe can be served as a side dish or a light vegetarian main course.
Don’t let anyone put you off Brussels sprouts. Here, they don’t even touch water, keeping them crisp and full of flavour. Plus, they’re served with a luxurious ball of fresh burrata.
Serves 4
- Preheat the oven to 180C.
- Heat the butter and oil in a large frying pan until slightly browned. Add the sprouts to the pan, browning on all sides. Season with salt and bake for 10-15 minutes, depending on their size, until just cooked but still vibrant green.
- Heat the flavourless oil in a small frying pan. Cook the sage leaves for 20 seconds each side.
- To serve, spread the hummus onto the base of a plate. Top with the sprouts, sage leaves, zest and torn burrata.
From more Brussels sprouts options to hearty fish dishes.
Salmon orzotto. Flaky fish is the ideal pair to a creamy bowl of pasta. Finely chopped dill and lemon zest are fresh additions to this recipe, lifting the super savoury dish.
Pan-fried snapper with passionfruit-mango salsa. A meal that’s fast and flavourful.
Greek lamb kebabs with mint pesto. Plate up these special kebabs with a side of homemade flatbread or a tahini and feta hummus.
Puff pastry topped fish pie. This fish pie recipe, from English chef Rick Stein, is cheesy, rich and topped with crispy pastry. It’s a real comfort for chilly evenings.
Crispy potatoes, Brussels sprouts and steak. Early Brussels sprouts begin to appear in autumn and the vegetables in this sumptuous dish are cooked for maximum textural contrast — they’re crispy and silky against a very tender slab of steak.