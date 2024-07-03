These homemade falafels are served with a cucumber and mint-infused yoghurt. Just add flatbread.
I prefer purple kūmara, but orange or yellow also works for this recipe. It’s easier to mix and roll the falafel beforehand (I promise making them yourself is well worth the effort). The flatbreads are best when toasted on a gas element or warmed in the oven.
Serves 4
- Preheat the oven to 180C.
- Cut the kūmara half lengthways and place on a baking tray. Rub with oil and season with salt. Bake for 30-40 minutes or until cooked through.
- While the kūmara bakes, make the falafels. Place the chickpeas, garlic, parsley, cumin, salt, pepper, zest, and juice in a kitchen processor. Blend until almost smooth. Roll tablespoons of the mixture into balls, then press gently to flatter slightly.
- Combine the yoghurt, lemon juice, cucumber and mint in a small bowl.
- To cook the falafel, dust lightly in flour. Pour 1cm oil into a small frying pan. Cook the falafel a few at a time for 3 or 4 minutes each side until golden brown.
- Serve the bread with a little yoghurt, some leaves, a slightly squished kūmara, falafel, and more yoghurt.
