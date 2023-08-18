There’s no need to dance between the stove, oven and air-fryer with these dinner dishes.

Simply park up by your stovetop (maybe with a glass of something special) and enjoy the leisure of bringing together a tasty meal.

There’s a wide range of flavours and combinations in the recipes below. Go vegetarian with crispy halloumi, find a depth of flavour with chargrilled chicken, or luxuriate in umami-rich beef and mushroom broth.

Photo / Babiche Martens

Though this banh mi can be cooked on the barbecue, you could also substitute the outdoor grilling for a cast iron pan. For tang, try adding fresh lime dressing.

Photo / Babiche Martens

Thin slices of well-cooked beef will bring a great depth of flavour to this broth, which is also packed with mushrooms, bok choy, broccolini and bean sprouts.

Photo / Babiche Martens

This flavourful chilli recipe can be made a few days in advance, as the spices sink into the aromatic bean mixture. Top with cooked silverbeet for a hearty brown rice bowl.

Photo / Babiche Martens

Picking up fresh noodles can result in a chewy and more satisfying finish for your stir-fry.

Photo / Supplied

Izy Hossack shares this recipe for easy vegetarian tacos, which brings in sharpness thanks to homemade quick-pickle red onions.

Photo / Babiche Martens

This rich and warming one-pot meal draws flavour from heavy spices and a delicious homemade pickle.

Photo / Babiche Martens

This noodle dish takes advantage of the fruits of the season, with a bright marinade made of orange and lemon juice.

Photo / Babiche Martens

Frying the eggplant until you get a nice brown colour is essential for a flavourful pasta.

Photo / Babiche Martens

A crispy fried egg makes a luscious topping to this delicious miso soup, which melds the flavours of bok choy, spring onions and chilli flakes.

Photo / Babiche Martens

This smoked fish pasta is creamy and indulgent, cooked with white wine and stock. You could add capers for an extra salty punch.

Photo / Babiche Martins

This recipe allows you to throw all of the ingredients in a pot, and take some time out while you’re waiting for it to cook. A few leaves of coriander and mint will help to add freshness to the tasty broth.

Photo / Babiche Martens

This light potato salad is dressed with coconut yoghurt, gherkins, chopped dill and lemon. It’s accompanied by a hearty beef steak (cooked to your preference).

Photo / Babiche Martens

Shards of parmesan and sprigs complete this simple vegetarian pasta.

Photo / Babiche Martens

A sprinkling of curry powder and hearty chicken stock bring out the comforting flavours of this wintertime soup.

Photo / Babiche Martens

A vibrant couscous salad is the bed for these skewers, which are dressed with garlic, ginger, chilli oil and spices.

Photo / Supplied

Pan-fried breadcrumbs create a crunchy topping for this garlicky, lemony dinner dish. The addition of lemon zest keeps the bowl feeling fresh.

Photo / Babiche Martens

Hearty prawns supply plenty of sumptuous seafood flavour to this pasta, while olives and feta provide some funk to cut the richness.

Photo / Babiche Martens

While this deep, umami-flavoured bowl makes a lovely and comforting dinner, it’s also versatile enough to work for brunch or lunch — making it a staple recipe.