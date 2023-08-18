There’s no need to dance between the stove, oven and air-fryer with these dinner dishes.
Simply park up by your stovetop (maybe with a glass of something special) and enjoy the leisure of bringing together a tasty meal.
There’s a wide range of flavours and combinations in the
Though this banh mi can be cooked on the barbecue, you could also substitute the outdoor grilling for a cast iron pan. For tang, try adding fresh lime dressing.
Thin slices of well-cooked beef will bring a great depth of flavour to this broth, which is also packed with mushrooms, bok choy, broccolini and bean sprouts.
This flavourful chilli recipe can be made a few days in advance, as the spices sink into the aromatic bean mixture. Top with cooked silverbeet for a hearty brown rice bowl.
Picking up fresh noodles can result in a chewy and more satisfying finish for your stir-fry.
Izy Hossack shares this recipe for easy vegetarian tacos, which brings in sharpness thanks to homemade quick-pickle red onions.
This rich and warming one-pot meal draws flavour from heavy spices and a delicious homemade pickle.
This noodle dish takes advantage of the fruits of the season, with a bright marinade made of orange and lemon juice.
Frying the eggplant until you get a nice brown colour is essential for a flavourful pasta.
A crispy fried egg makes a luscious topping to this delicious miso soup, which melds the flavours of bok choy, spring onions and chilli flakes.
This smoked fish pasta is creamy and indulgent, cooked with white wine and stock. You could add capers for an extra salty punch.
This recipe allows you to throw all of the ingredients in a pot, and take some time out while you’re waiting for it to cook. A few leaves of coriander and mint will help to add freshness to the tasty broth.
This light potato salad is dressed with coconut yoghurt, gherkins, chopped dill and lemon. It’s accompanied by a hearty beef steak (cooked to your preference).
Shards of parmesan and sprigs complete this simple vegetarian pasta.
A sprinkling of curry powder and hearty chicken stock bring out the comforting flavours of this wintertime soup.
A vibrant couscous salad is the bed for these skewers, which are dressed with garlic, ginger, chilli oil and spices.
Pan-fried breadcrumbs create a crunchy topping for this garlicky, lemony dinner dish. The addition of lemon zest keeps the bowl feeling fresh.
Hearty prawns supply plenty of sumptuous seafood flavour to this pasta, while olives and feta provide some funk to cut the richness.
While this deep, umami-flavoured bowl makes a lovely and comforting dinner, it’s also versatile enough to work for brunch or lunch — making it a staple recipe.