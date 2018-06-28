One-Pot Chicken Noodle Broth

There’s nothing quite so simple as a sotanghon, a Chinese soup or broth. The key is a really flavoursome, preferably homemade chicken stock. Perfect for a midweek dinner, this recipe is a one-pot wonder. Fresh noodles are best, if you can get them, but don’t feel constrained if not. Use whatever is in your cupboard, this is meant to be hassle-free. Sliced Chinese cabbage is also a great addition.