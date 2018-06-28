Food & Drink

One-Pot Chicken Noodle Broth

By Angela Casley
Viva
Best served hot and fresh, cosy up with this flavoursome broth. Photo / Babiche Martins

There’s nothing quite so simple as a sotanghon, a Chinese soup or broth. The key is a really flavoursome, preferably homemade chicken stock. Perfect for a midweek dinner, this recipe is a one-pot wonder. Fresh noodles are best, if you can get them, but don’t feel constrained if not. Use whatever is in your cupboard, this is meant to be hassle-free. Sliced Chinese cabbage is also a great addition.

ONE-POT CHICKEN NOODLE BROTH RECIPE

Serves 4

1 Tbsp peanut oil

1 clove garlic

1 Tbsp grated ginger

½ green chilli, sliced

100g mushrooms, sliced

2 spring onions, sliced

1 litre chicken stock

1 Tbsp soy sauce

200g sliced chicken breast

100g Chinese-style noodles

2 bok choy, halved lengthways

1 cup mint or coriander leaves

Salt and pepper to taste

½ lime to serve
  1. In a large pot, warm the peanut oil. Add the garlic, ginger and chilli cooking for 2 minutes. Add the mushrooms, spring onions, chicken stock and soy and bring to a simmer.
  2. Add the noodles and chicken breast, cooking for 8 minutes until the noodles and chicken are cooked.
  3. Add the bok choy and mint, cooking for a few minutes until just cooked. Season with salt and pepper.
  4. Serve immediately in bowls with a squeeze of lime.

