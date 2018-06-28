One-Pot Chicken Noodle Broth

There’s nothing quite so simple as a sotanghon, a Chinese soup or broth. The key is a really flavoursome, preferably homemade chicken stock. Perfect for a midweek dinner, this recipe is a one-pot wonder. Fresh noodles are best, if you can get them, but don’t feel constrained if not. Use whatever is in your cupboard, this is meant to be hassle-free. Sliced Chinese cabbage is also a great addition.
Serves 4
- In a large pot, warm the peanut oil. Add the garlic, ginger and chilli cooking for 2 minutes. Add the mushrooms, spring onions, chicken stock and soy and bring to a simmer.
- Add the noodles and chicken breast, cooking for 8 minutes until the noodles and chicken are cooked.
- Add the bok choy and mint, cooking for a few minutes until just cooked. Season with salt and pepper.
- Serve immediately in bowls with a squeeze of lime.