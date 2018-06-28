Food & Drink

Sticky Garlic Tofu Stir-Fry With Asian Greens & Brown Rice

Save
Share
By Angela Casley
Viva
Golden fried tofu and homemade garlic sauce are the stars of this dish. Photo / Babiche Martens
Garlicky and sticky, this recipe is a delicious way of eating tofu. Frying it in a hot pan without moving it too much will ensure you get the best crispy result for this vegetarian dish. Toss in simple greens and serve on a bed of brown rice; it’s that easy.
Try freezing the tofu before cooking and your result will be even better — the texture changes and tastes delicious.

STICKY GARLIC TOFU STIR-FRY RECIPE

Serves 4

Garlic sauce

4 cloves garlic, crushed

½ cup soy sauce

¼ cup honey

¼ cup mirin

¼ cup water
Stir-fry

2 tsp sesame oil

1 Tbsp oil

250g firm tofu, sliced

250g green beans, ends trimmed

2 heads bok choy, sliced lengthways

1 tsp white sesame seeds
To serve

Cooked brown rice

Sesame seeds

¼ cup chopped toasted peanuts
  1. Combine the garlic, soy sauce, honey, mirin and water in a small bowl.
  2. For the stir-fry, heat both oils in a large frying pan or wok. Place in the tofu and turn carefully until golden on all sides, about 5-8 minutes. Add half the garlic sauce and cook for 2 minutes.
  3. Add the beans, then the remaining garlic sauce, cooking for 3 minutes. Add the bok choy and sesame seeds cooking for a further 3-4 minutes until the vegetables are just cooked through.
  4. Serve straight from the pan on hot steaming brown rice. Garnish with sesame seeds and toasted peanuts.

Share this article:

Save
Share

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Featured

More Food & Drink

1/52/5