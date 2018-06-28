Garlicky and sticky, this recipe is a delicious way of eating tofu. Frying it in a hot pan without moving it too much will ensure you get the best crispy result for this vegetarian dish. Toss in simple greens and serve on a bed of brown rice; it’s that easy.
Try freezing the tofu before cooking and your result will be even better — the texture changes and tastes delicious.
STICKY GARLIC TOFU STIR-FRY RECIPE
Serves 4
Garlic sauce 4 cloves garlic, crushed ½ cup soy sauce ¼ cup honey ¼ cup mirin ¼ cup water
Stir-fry 2 tsp sesame oil 1 Tbsp oil 250g firm tofu, sliced 250g green beans, ends trimmed 2 heads bok choy, sliced lengthways 1 tsp white sesame seeds
To serve Cooked brown rice Sesame seeds ¼ cup chopped toasted peanuts
- Combine the garlic, soy sauce, honey, mirin and water in a small bowl.
- For the stir-fry, heat both oils in a large frying pan or wok. Place in the tofu and turn carefully until golden on all sides, about 5-8 minutes. Add half the garlic sauce and cook for 2 minutes.
- Add the beans, then the remaining garlic sauce, cooking for 3 minutes. Add the bok choy and sesame seeds cooking for a further 3-4 minutes until the vegetables are just cooked through.
- Serve straight from the pan on hot steaming brown rice. Garnish with sesame seeds and toasted peanuts.