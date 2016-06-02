For the pumpkin and tofu curry, toss all the ingredients into the pot and leave to cook. It is the ultimate comfort dish for vegetarians. The slow-cooked vegetables and pulses combine with creamy coconut for a gentle flavour, while the tofu becomes soft and tender. It’s perfect any day of the week, served with nutty brown rice. (I allow one cup of cooked rice per person.)
Serves 4
- Preheat an oven to 160C.
- Place the onion, garlic, ginger, curry, kumara, pumpkin, cauliflower, tomatoes, chickpeas, coconut milk, salt and pepper in a casserole dish. Bake for 1¼ hours until the vegetables are soft and sauce is a little thickened.
- Heat the oil in a frying pan. Brown the tofu on all sides, then stir through the casserole. Return to the oven for 20 minutes.
- Garnish with chopped coriander and serve with brown or white rice.