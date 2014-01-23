Aubergine & Chickpea Curry Recipe

AUBERGINE AND CHICKPEA CURRY Serves 4
2 aubergines, cut in 3cm cubes 100ml olive oil 1 onion, finely chopped 4 cloves garlic, chopped 2 tsp curry powder 1 green chilli, seeds removed and chopped 3 tsp garam masala 2 tsp coriander 1 tsp turmeric 2 tsp brown sugar 400ml coconut milk 100g cherry tomatoes 200g chickpeas 2 handfuls of spinach Salt and freshly ground pepper, to taste 2 handfuls of spinach ½ cup chopped coriander
- Put aubergine in a colander and sprinkle with salt. After 20 minutes rinse and pat dry.
- Heat the oil in a large pot to a medium heat. Add the onion and garlic. Cook for 2 or 3 minutes until starting to soften. Add the curry, chilli, garam masala, coriander and turmeric. Stir for 1 minute until fragrant.
- Add the aubergine and stir until well coated in spice and continue to cook until starting to soften. Add the coconut milk. Cover and cook on a low heat for 20 minutes. Add the tomatoes and chickpeas. Cook for a further 10 to 15 minutes until all soft and delicious.
- Before serving season with salt and pepper and fold through the spinach and coriander.