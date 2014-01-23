Food & Drink

Aubergine & Chickpea Curry Recipe

Save
Share
By Angela Casley
Viva
Aubergine and chickpea curry. Picture / Babiche Martens
AUBERGINE AND CHICKPEA CURRY

Serves 4
2 aubergines, cut in 3cm cubes

100ml olive oil

1 onion, finely chopped

4 cloves garlic, chopped

2 tsp curry powder

1 green chilli, seeds removed and chopped

3 tsp garam masala

2 tsp coriander

1 tsp turmeric

2 tsp brown sugar

400ml coconut milk

100g cherry tomatoes

200g chickpeas

2 handfuls of spinach

Salt and freshly ground pepper, to taste

2 handfuls of spinach

½ cup chopped coriander
  1. Put aubergine in a colander and sprinkle with salt. After 20 minutes rinse and pat dry.
  2. Heat the oil in a large pot to a medium heat. Add the onion and garlic. Cook for 2 or 3 minutes until starting to soften. Add the curry, chilli, garam masala, coriander and turmeric. Stir for 1 minute until fragrant.
  3. Add the aubergine and stir until well coated in spice and continue to cook until starting to soften. Add the coconut milk. Cover and cook on a low heat for 20 minutes. Add the tomatoes and chickpeas. Cook for a further 10 to 15 minutes until all soft and delicious.
  4. Before serving season with salt and pepper and fold through the spinach and coriander.

Share this article:

Save
Share

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Featured

More Food & Drink

1/52/5